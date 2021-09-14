Renovations And Expansion Plans For Kingsport Justice Center Moving Forward

Plans are moving forward on renovations at Kingsport’s 32 year old Justice Center. Architects are now working on the plans for the two point three million dollar project which includes renovations and expansion of the center that was opened in 1989. The expansion will accommodate courtroom space and county offices that are currently at the old city hall. City officials just completed its relocation of City Hall to the Former Regions Bank Building on Broad Street. The work is expected to be complete by years end.