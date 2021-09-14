CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Renovations And Expansion Plans For Kingsport Justice Center Moving Forward

supertalk929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are moving forward on renovations at Kingsport’s 32 year old Justice Center. Architects are now working on the plans for the two point three million dollar project which includes renovations and expansion of the center that was opened in 1989. The expansion will accommodate courtroom space and county offices that are currently at the old city hall. City officials just completed its relocation of City Hall to the Former Regions Bank Building on Broad Street. The work is expected to be complete by years end.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Government
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Broad Street#Old City#Regions Bank#Justice Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy