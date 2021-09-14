Cows are Being Potty-Trained to Save the Planet – Animal Loving Researchers are Moo-ved by the Results

A case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, has been found on a farm in Somerset.The animal infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy has died and has been removed from the site, the Animal and Plant Health Agency said on Friday.It is unclear how the cow caught the disease and until an investigation has completed restrictions on livestock movements in the area around the farm have been imposed as a precaution.The agency said there was no risk of mad cow disease entering the food supply system as a result of the incident.The chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said detecting...

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO