CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cows are Being Potty-Trained to Save the Planet – Animal Loving Researchers are Moo-ved by the Results

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a farm where cows freely relieve themselves as they graze, the accumulation and spread of waste often contaminates local soil and waterways. This can be controlled by confining the cows in barns, but in these close quarters their urine and feces combine to create ammonia, an indirect greenhouse gas. In an article published on September 13 in the journal Current Biology, researchers show that cows can be potty-trained, enabling waste to be collected and treated, thereby cleaning up the barn, reducing air pollution, and creating more open, animal-friendly farms.

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
BBC

Gas crisis: Pig farmers fear they may have to cull animals

Pig farmers fear they may soon have to start killing their animals because of a carbon dioxide shortage at abattoirs caused by soaring gas prices. CO2 is widely used in the food and drinks industry, including for stunning animals at abattoirs before slaughter. But some CO2 suppliers have halted production...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Research Institute#The Animals#Current Biology#Fbn#Fli
Tree Hugger

Potty Trained Cows and Bovine Bathrooms Can Mitigate Climate Change

When you potty train your children, you save them the embarrassment of having soiled clothes. When you potty train your pets, you save your carpets. When you potty train cows, however—yes, cows—you can help save the environment. So suggests a new study by scientists at New Zealand’s University of Auckland...
ANIMALS
Alliance Review

Chris Schillig: If we can potty train cows, should we still eat them?

In a week dominated by other news, readers are forgiven if they missed the bombshell that cows can be toilet trained. Animal behavioral scientists in New Zealand managed this feat by managing the cows’ feet. An Associated Press story documents the way researchers enticed cows to enter a “MooLoo,” a special gated area where they then peed. (The cows, not the researchers.)
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Case of ‘mad cow disease’ discovered in Somerset farm

A case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, has been found on a farm in Somerset.The animal infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy has died and has been removed from the site, the Animal and Plant Health Agency said on Friday.It is unclear how the cow caught the disease and until an investigation has completed restrictions on livestock movements in the area around the farm have been imposed as a precaution.The agency said there was no risk of mad cow disease entering the food supply system as a result of the incident.The chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said detecting...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

A female rhinoceros drowned at a zoo in the Netherlands after a first date with a new male went tragically wrong, the zoo said on Friday. Elena was "startled" on Thursday by the arrival of a white rhino named Limpopo at the Wildlands zoo in the eastern city of Emmen near the German border.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Brilliant Bruce the Disabled Parrot Uses Pebbles to Clean Himself With Broken Beak—Something Never Before Observed

There’s never been an insult to convey a greater misconception than the phrase ‘bird-brained’, because our feathered friends routinely use their high levels of intelligence, and soar to surprising heights demanding admiration. Take Bruce for example, the 8 year-old Alpine parrot from New Zealand. Bruce is missing the top half...
ANIMALS
Fast Company

Potty training cows could help reduce their pee-related pollution

Livestock farmers are faced with a trade-off known as the “climate killer conundrum”: On larger farms, which are more humane for animal rearing, greenhouse gas emissions are often higher. More space to roam means more space for cattle to urinate, much of which goes uncollected. And when the ammonia in that waste mixes with soil, it’s released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
National Audubon Society

A Video Captures the Dreadful Toll Window Strikes Take on Migrating Birds

Melissa Breyer had a bad feeling. On Monday evening, she received a local alert through BirdCast, a tool that predicts bird movements based on radar: More birds than usual would be making their way that night through New York City and its gauntlet of skyscrapers. Breyer, who spends five mornings a week during spring and fall migration picking up birds that have crashed into buildings as a volunteer collision monitor for NYC Audubon, knew not all of them would make it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

In Finland, scientists are growing coffee in a lab

Climate change is making it harder to grow good coffee—and as the mountains get hotter in places like Colombia, the amount of land that’s suitable for coffee plantations is shrinking. But 5,000-plus miles away, researchers in Finland are experimenting with growing coffee from plant cells in bioreactors. There are several...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
94.3 Jack FM

Researchers Potty Train Cattle

Looks like cats and dogs aren’t the only animals that can be house trained. A group of German scientists from the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology and the University of Auckland were successful in potty training the majority of a group of cows. The experiment consisted of attempting to get 16 cows to go to the bathroom inside a small penned area titled the “MooLoo.”
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy