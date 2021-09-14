CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous and immigrant communities stand to be disproportionately affected by Texas’s abortion ban

By Frances Nguyen
Cover picture for the articleLong before Texas’s Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8) went into effect on Sept. 1, making it the most restrictive abortion ban in the country, abortion rights advocates, providers and funds have been trying to interpret what the measure could actually mean for them, especially its most unprecedented provision: Private citizens, even people who live outside the state, are empowered to sue anyone they think may have “aided or abetted” someone getting an abortion after six weeks — before most people know they’re pregnant.

