CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Online Vaping Retailers Agree to Pay $600,000 In Fines and Change Business Practices in Settlements Reached with The City of Chicago

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 7 days ago

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by Corporation Counsel Celia Meza, Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) Acting Commissioner Kenneth Meyer and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Allison Arwady to announce that the City of Chicago has resolved its lawsuit against eight online e-cigarette retailers for illegally selling vaping products to Chicago minors. The settlement agreements with defendants require the online businesses to pay nearly $600,000 in fines and make significant changes to their business practices, including enhanced age verification, prohibition on the use of cartoon characters in their marketing materials, and discontinuation of e-cigarette and e-juice sales in Chicago for six of the named defendants.

"Today's action sends a clear message to every market participant in the e-cigarette retail and marketing industry: we will not tolerate illegal sales and advertisements towards our minors," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Whether you are a market leader like JUUL or a smaller retailer that ignores the age requirement for the sale of these harmful and addictive products, we will hold you accountable for violating our laws and won't hesitate to seek financial and injunctive relief."

In 2018, the City filed a lawsuit against eight e-cigarette retailers following a sting operation conducted by BACP that revealed several businesses made no attempt to determine purchasers’ ages, while others failed to verify that purchasers met the City’s minimum-age requirement. The complaint alleges that the online retailers marketed to minors by selling flavored vaping products named after popular children’s food like Cotton Candy, Froot Loops, and Twinkies. The companies named in the lawsuit also used young models and “influencers” popular with kids to advertise their addictive products on social media.

“It’s clear from the marketing materials used by these online vaping retailers that targeting minors was part of their business model. We intend to use every legal tool at our disposal to keep our children safe,” said Corporation Counsel Celia Meza.

“We are committed to protecting Chicago’s consumers, including the youth, from deceptive practices such as the ones demonstrated by these online e-cigarette retailers,” said BACP Acting Commissioner Kenneth Meyer. “Our enforcement efforts go beyond brick-and-mortar stores, we are also able to target online retailers, and all are subject to the same ordinances.”

Six defendants agreed to stop selling into Chicago as a result of the lawsuit. The other defendants agreed to various injunctive remedies including enhanced age verification, “age gating” that restricts underage access to social media, health warnings, and prohibitions on the use of cartoon characters, underage models, and flavored products. Defendants also agreed to pay a combined $584,500 in fines.

The City has taken these actions in response to what the federal government has declared an “epidemic” in youth e-cigarette use, with the percentage of high school students who vape increasing from 1.5% in 2011 to 27.5% in 2019. The epidemic threatens public health. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “strong and consistent evidence finds that children and adolescents who use e-cigarettes are significantly more likely to go on to use traditional cigarettes—a product that kills half its long-term users.”

“We have made tremendous progress in Chicago in the last couple decades with youth smoking rates declining significantly, yet the growing vaping epidemic is unacceptable,” said Dr. Arwady. “This settlement is a step in the right direction in helping prevent youth from ever picking up the habit.”

“Chicago has been a national leader in combatting underage vaping, and today’s announcement is an example of our collective effort to protect the health of the City’s youth,” said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea. “We will continue to work aggressively with each of our city partners to reduce the illegal marketing and sale of these addictive products and their harmful effects on young people.”

The City has been pursuing targeted actions against manufacturers and sellers of e-cigarettes and e-juices for their unfair marketing tactics aimed at luring Chicago youth into a harmful addiction. Since 2018, the City has filed six lawsuits against more than 40 online vaping retailers and has served notices of violation on many more. Settlements have been reached with 48 of these companies in exchange for agreements to change their business practices and pay about $1.75 million in fines. In addition, the City has also obtained default judgments against seven online vaping businesses that require changed business practices and award about $1.75 million in fines. There are several actions remaining against online vaping businesses as well as a lawsuit against market leader JUUL and several local retailers that sold JUUL products to minors.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Zoning Change to Create More Marijuana Business Opportunities in Chicago

"Aldermen advanced Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposal Wednesday to ease Chicago zoning rules to open marijuana dispensaries," reports John Byrne. The zoning changes would open a broader swath of downtown to marijuana businesses. Mayor Lightfoot is pushing the changes to "make it easier for minority applicants get into a lucrative business now dominated locally by white-owned companies," according to Byrnes.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbradio.com

DATCP Reaches Settlement With StubHub

(WBAY) Wisconsin’s justice and consumer protection departments have reached a settlement with StubHub after ticket buyers couldn’t get refunds to events canceled due to the pandemic. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says starting in March 2020, StubHub stopped honoring its refund guarantee. Instead, people who purchased tickets...
ECONOMY
Concord News Journal

$752,000 settlement reached with Ulta Beauty

Contra Costa County, California – District Attorney Diana Becton of Contra Costa County announced that her office, along with 33 other California District Attorneys and City Attorneys, has reached a $752,000 settlement with Ulta Beauty for violations of hazardous waste regulations, which includes supplemental environmental projects, costs, and civil penalties.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tri-City Herald

New Tri-Cities retail, business complex finally under way near the airport

A $1.6 million business center is under construction near the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco more than a year after it originally was scheduled to begin. “A lot of it came down to COVID,” said co-owner John Hawley. “The price of the building doubled.”. Hawley, who owns Construction Services of Washington,...
PASCO, WA
WIVB

Ex-state employee pleads guilty to $300K+ in unemployment fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Tramaine Pope, 33, of the Bronx pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obtaining $314,168 through fraud. She pleaded to abusing her position as a senior employment security clerk at the Department of Labor (DOL) to submit, approve, and cash in on 20 false unemployment insurance applications.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Lawsuits#Online Retailers#Youth Smoking#Corporation Counsel#Business Affairs And#Cdph#Cotton Candy#Twinkies
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Montana

In Montana, you can ski down the powdery runs in the trees at the Big Sky Resort, have a long drive on the seasonal Going-to-the-Sun Road, or visit the Glacier National Park, and if you are lucky, you might see a grizzly cub.
MONTANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Can’t come fast enough’: Pittsburgh teachers ready for students to get COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSBURGH — Pfizer is preparing to seek emergency use authorization for children to get its COVID-19 vaccine, and Pittsburgh teachers believe it’s needed. Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, said as soon as the shot is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, teachers in her union want students to get vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where Gun Sales Are Surging

The Federal Bureau of Investigation publishes a monthly list of how many federal background checks are conducted on potential gun-buyers as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies. Of the more than 400,540,500 checks that have been done since November 1998, there have only been 4 […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KTLA

California AG: Woman who ran O.C. call centers indicted on 87 counts in $6M student loan debt scam

A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bellinghammetronews.com

Customer verbally abuses Walmart Associate on video

WALMART: A video has gone viral on TikTok of an entitled customer degrading and verbally abusing a Walmart Associate at an unnamed location. This video was recorded and posted to this TikTok Account (@DrPepper_haha) and currently has over 30,000 likes at the time of the article being written. The video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in California

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
WOWT

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska-based company is under fire from customers across the country. A small online business faces a large number of complaints. While trying to fill orders up to a year overdue, the owner of Little Bit of Everything (BOE) is full of emotions. “I’m not a...
BELLEVUE, NE
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

71
Followers
387
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy