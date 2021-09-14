Cargill restarts Westwego, Louisiana, grain export terminal after Ida

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Cargill Inc restarted its Westwego, Louisiana, grain export terminal and on Monday unloaded its first grain barge since Hurricane Ida shuttered the facility two weeks ago, the company said on Tuesday.

Power has been restored to Cargill’s heavily damaged terminal in Reserve, Louisiana, but the company is still assessing damages from the storm and developing “phased reopening plans,” Cargill spokeswoman April Nelson said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)