Misogyny in Medicine Harms Fibromyalgia Patients

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has practiced medicine or been involved in women's health in the past 50 years has encountered fibromyalgia in one form or another. Many of us have seen the fibromyalgia pendulum swing from under-recognition to over-diagnosed, and back to under-diagnosed again. Although the course of fibromyalgia mirrors our society's...

Nina Bane
7d ago

Fibromyalgia strikes women primarily. This article is exactly right except for 1 thing: fibro is, too, progressive. I've had all the therapy since first dx in '94. At that time, only my neck, headaches, and mid back spasms. Now it effects my whole body, I have major fibro fog from all the years of dealing with chronic pain. I am unable to work due to not being able to think, and have stopped driving or the most part. When I mention to drs that I have fibro, they literally cringe. I have been told more than once to find another Dr because r they want nothing to do with fibro, and I am in the majority, not minority. Fibro mainly affect a women. This is why the comments about misogyny. If men were affected as much as women, losing their jobs, families, support networks, etc, due to fibro, there would be a lot more interest in treating it and finding a cure. It's very reaffirming to have a health professional write this article, recognizing how shabby people with fibro have been treated.

Cheryl Lynn
7d ago

misogyny in medicine cost women their lives all over the world every single day

