Boris Johnson accused of boosting European competitors by delaying post-Brexit customs checks

European allies rallied cautiously around France on Tuesday after the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, but some warned the dispute should not torpedo trade talks. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for all of us" on the importance of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy. A furious France has accused the United States, Australia and Britain of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with a US contract. The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.

