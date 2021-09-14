CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson accused of boosting European competitors by delaying post-Brexit customs checks

By Harry Yorke,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has been accused of boosting European competitors as the Government on Tuesday confirmed new border checks will not be fully implemented until mid-2022. British exporters hit out at ministers after Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, announced the deadline for implementing checks on EU agrifoods and products of animal origin entering the UK from the bloc would be delayed again.

The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

The latest update of the UK’s travel traffic light system on 26 August saw the Azores, Finland, Canada and Switzerland upgraded to the green list, the majority of the world’s countries remain stuck on amber.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May, holidays were previously only enticing to destinations the government designated as “green” - a scant collection of countries and territories, which came with the lightest restrictions for travellers arriving back in the UK.Most places are on the amber list, prompting harsher restrictions for returning travellers. However, since 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits and those under 18...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK hopes to restore C02 supply to food industry within days

Britain’s business secretary said he hopes to reach an agreement Tuesday to restore carbon dioxide supplies to food processors and avert potential shortages and price increases as the country deals with the fallout from soaring energy prices.Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments came after crisis talks with the chief executive of CF Industries, which normally supplies the bulk of the carbon dioxide used by food processors but has suspended production because of high natural gas prices. “We’re hopeful that we can get something sorted today and get the production up and running in the next few days,” Kwarteng told the BBC ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army

France's seat on the United Nations Security Council could be put "at the disposal of the European Union" if its governments back Emmanuel Macron's plans for an EU army, a close ally of the French president has said. Paris is spearheading a diplomatic push for closer EU military integration after...
MILITARY
The Independent

Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode since a March general election and no simple path to a new administration, no major plans were unveiled in the king's speech that is written by the government.“Major new long-term choices are for the next Cabinet ” King Willem-Alexander told a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.Even so, he said the government would invest...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Ten steps to a successful trip abroad – and back

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.The traveller in the last few months of 2021 faces a fundamental problem: how do I travel abroad, and come back to the UK, without calamity or quarantine?So here you are, in 10 steps.1. Is my passport valid? For EU destinations, Brexit has made life more complicated. Your passport must have at least three months to run from the day you intend...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

BBC chief has ‘no idea’ if a single executive voted for Brexit

The director general of the BBC has admitted he has no idea whether any of his executives voted for Brexit while insisting he wants to stamp out “institutional groupthink”. The BBC was caught in a recent political storm when it hired Jess Brammar, a Left-leaning journalist, as executive news editor.
POLITICS
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
Telegraph

Brussels tries to ban Apple phone chargers

The European Commission is on a new collision course with Apple after announcing it will introduce a new law forcing all mobile phone companies to share a common charger. Brussels officials will launch the legislation on Thursday in a move likely to be contested by the iPhone maker, whose devices are charged using its own Lightning connector.
CELL PHONES
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Joe Biden tries to rebuild bridges with allies before meeting with Boris Johnson

Novichok poisonings | Police have charged the suspected ringleader of the gang of Russian agents who carried out the Novichok attack in Salisbury in 2018. Denis Sergeev is accused of being part of the team who used a deadly nerve agent in an attempt to murder Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Read what we know about him.
WORLD
AFP

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.
WORLD
AFP

France builds EU support in sub row, but some warn against US rift

European allies rallied cautiously around France on Tuesday after the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, but some warned the dispute should not torpedo trade talks. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for all of us" on the importance of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy. A furious France has accused the United States, Australia and Britain of working behind its back to negotiate the AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with a US contract. The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Wednesday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Emmanuel Macron may offer up UN seat in push for EU army. France's...
U.K.
The Independent

Factories struggle to meet demand amid supply chain crisis – survey

UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply as they struggled to meet demand amid the supply chain crisis, according to a survey.The latest industrial trends survey by the CBI business body revealed manufacturers reported order books at their strongest level since records began in 1977.Export order books also hit their highest level since March 2019.Amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demandAnna Leach, CBI deputy chief economistHowever, output growth dropped for the second month in a row, slowing to its lowest level...
BUSINESS
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations to cut their carbon emissions, minimize the impact of climate change and adapt their economies to deal with its effects. "Everyone nods and we all agree that 'something must be done,'" said Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT

