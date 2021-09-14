THE Ellen DeGeneres show has been on the air since 2003 and is known as one of the most popular daytime television shows.

While all good things must come to an end, fans are sad to see the show go as it enters its final season.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show first aired back in 2003 Credit: Getty

When is The Ellen DeGeneres' show final season?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will wrap up following Season 19.

The decision comes after a year of controversy surrounding Ellen's workplace manner after many accused the host of creating a toxic work environment, calling her conduct and demeanor into question.

"This [upcoming season] is going to be a ‘thank you’ to everybody, because the show doesn't happen without the support of fans," Ellen said during a production break.

Season 19 started on Monday, September 13, 2021.

What did Ellen say about Season 19?

Prior to the season staring, Ellen said she is in a "happy place," as the show comes back.

Season 19 is expected to be a stroll down memory lane in which Ellen wants to thank longtime viewers and bring back early guests.

"We’re going to check in with people that we've helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward,” Ellen said. That includes a Las Vegas educator who opened her own wallet for students in need and whose school was rewarded by the show with a new library and other resources.

“I want people just to really remember what the show has been. It’s been a happy place and it continues to be a happy place. And I hate that it would be remembered in any other way.”

In the 19 years the show has been on-air, Ellen has had more than 4,000 guests and has given away more than $450million.

What show will take over Ellen's NBC time slot after this year?

After Ellen announced that she will be going off the air after Season 19, NBC announced who will be taking over her 3pm EST time slot.

Back in May 2021, Valari Staab, the president of NBCUniversal Local, announced that Kelly Clarkson's show will be moved up into the daytime hour.

The decision comes after The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed through 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year," Staab said in a statement.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Tracie Wilson, executive vp of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: "The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication.

"It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success."

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in September of 2019 and has been a hit ever since.

After 19 years, the show will come to an end after Season 19 Credit: GC Images

How can I watch episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres show?

If viewers miss the show during its daytime hour, episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

If you don't have a Hulu account, you can also watch the show on her official website, EllenTV.com.

Another source to gaining access to the show is by live streaming the show on the NBC app or on their website.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS