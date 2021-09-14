CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

When is The Ellen DeGeneres’ show final season?

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382XpL_0bvk6YgI00

THE Ellen DeGeneres show has been on the air since 2003 and is known as one of the most popular daytime television shows.

While all good things must come to an end, fans are sad to see the show go as it enters its final season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naWxn_0bvk6YgI00
The Ellen DeGeneres Show first aired back in 2003 Credit: Getty

When is The Ellen DeGeneres' show final season?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will wrap up following Season 19.

The decision comes after a year of controversy surrounding Ellen's workplace manner after many accused the host of creating a toxic work environment, calling her conduct and demeanor into question.

"This [upcoming season] is going to be a ‘thank you’ to everybody, because the show doesn't happen without the support of fans," Ellen said during a production break.

Season 19 started on Monday, September 13, 2021.

What did Ellen say about Season 19?

Prior to the season staring, Ellen said she is in a "happy place," as the show comes back.

Season 19 is expected to be a stroll down memory lane in which Ellen wants to thank longtime viewers and bring back early guests.

"We’re going to check in with people that we've helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward,” Ellen said. That includes a Las Vegas educator who opened her own wallet for students in need and whose school was rewarded by the show with a new library and other resources.

“I want people just to really remember what the show has been. It’s been a happy place and it continues to be a happy place. And I hate that it would be remembered in any other way.”

In the 19 years the show has been on-air, Ellen has had more than 4,000 guests and has given away more than $450million.

What show will take over Ellen's NBC time slot after this year?

After Ellen announced that she will be going off the air after Season 19, NBC announced who will be taking over her 3pm EST time slot.

Back in May 2021, Valari Staab, the president of NBCUniversal Local, announced that Kelly Clarkson's show will be moved up into the daytime hour.

The decision comes after The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed through 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year," Staab said in a statement.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

Tracie Wilson, executive vp of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: "The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication.

"It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success."

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in September of 2019 and has been a hit ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRZOU_0bvk6YgI00
After 19 years, the show will come to an end after Season 19 Credit: GC Images

How can I watch episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres show?

If viewers miss the show during its daytime hour, episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

If you don't have a Hulu account, you can also watch the show on her official website, EllenTV.com.

Another source to gaining access to the show is by live streaming the show on the NBC app or on their website.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Why did Gwen Stefani leave The Voice?

THE last time Gwen Stefani was seen on the big red coach's chair was at the conclusion of season 19 of The Voice. The Hollaback Girl singer was nowhere to be found during season 20 of the singing competition show as Nick Jonas took over coaching duties for her. Why...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

In its nineteen seasons on television, American Idol has produced a wide range of musical talent that has included both first-place winners and runners-up. After being told by Simon Cowell that she would never be a successful singer, Jennifer Hudson went on to blow minds and eardrums with her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls. Other Idol favorites, like Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, and Jordin Sparks, went on to release successful studio albums and even perform on Broadway.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
batonrougenews.net

Jennifer Aniston gets emotional over Ellen's final season

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): It's the end of an era! Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears as she made her return to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for its farewell season. In a sneak peek of the upcoming final season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Series#The Ellen Degeneres#Nbcuniversal Local#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Hulu#Ellentv Com#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
Daily Mail

Kelly Clarkson, 39, insists she could never 'take over' for Ellen DeGeneres, 63, after moving into her time slot: 'No one can do that... so I'm going to be me'

Kelly Clarkson has insisted she could never 'take over' from Ellen DeGeneres, 63. The Breakaway hitmaker's eponymous talk show will move into the slot vacated by the Finding Dory star's show when she steps down after 19 years next spring but Kelly does not feel worthy of being compared to the broadcast legend.
CELEBRITIES
9News

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Watch Ariana Grande's First Chair Turn of Season 21! (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande might be the newest coach on The Voice -- but she's more than ready to land the best season 21 singers on her team!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the first blind audition from Monday's season premiere, registered nurse Vaughn Mugol wows the coaches with his soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran's "The A Team," earning chair turns from Ariana, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTVR CBS 6

Farewell season of 'Ellen' starts Monday

Season 19 of Ellen, which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, will kick off with longtime friends of the show, Jennifer Aniston, who will be making her 23rd appearance, and fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who will be making his 20th appearance.
TV SHOWS
centralrecorder.com

Ellen DeGeneres Shares A Sweet Memory From Jennifer Aniston’s First Appearance on Her Show

Jennifer Aniston has always been a big supporter of The Ellen DeGeneres Show since appearing as the first-ever guest on DeGeneres’ talk show. As the daytime show entered its 19th and final season Monday by bringing things full circle with The Morning Show star as a guest, DeGeneres also shared a bit of show history proving just how far she and Aniston go back.
CELEBRITIES
yoursun.com

Don't scoff at 'Little Ellen' DeGeneres show. It's easy to recommend

Let me say from the start that I was disappointed to find that Ellen DeGeneres is not an actual presence in “Little Ellen,” a new animated series from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, as Louie Anderson played his smaller self in “Life With Louie.” (Let me also say that you won’t find any toxic workplace observations in this review of a cartoon.)
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Aniston Made a Major Prediction About 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2003

Jennifer Aniston made an almost spot-on prediction about The Ellen DeGeneres Show after being the first-ever guest on the long-running talk show back in 2003. The 52-year-old actress appeared on the premiere week of the show's final season, and on Tuesday's episode, she and host Ellen DeGeneres revealed what the actress left in an autograph book backstage 18 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy