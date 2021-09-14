Residents safely escape Beaverton duplex fire

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said four people escaped safely after a fire at a duplex in Beaverton early Tuesday morning. TVF&R said just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple callers reported a residential fire in the 15000 block of Southwest Jaylee Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a large volume of fire and heavy smoke at the back of the duplex. It was moving from the first to second floor.