Beaverton, OR

Residents safely escape Beaverton duplex fire

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said four people escaped safely after a fire at a duplex in Beaverton early Tuesday morning. TVF&R said just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple callers reported a residential fire in the 15000 block of Southwest Jaylee Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a large volume of fire and heavy smoke at the back of the duplex. It was moving from the first to second floor.

