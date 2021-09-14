CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee among national leaders in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (6:23pm)--A new federal COVID-19 state report for Tennessee has been released following today's earlier publication. We are updating the information released today to reflect changes to the original report. According to the State Profile Report for Tennessee released on Tuesday, Tennessee has improved in the national rankings falling from...

Comments / 49

Kate Parrish
7d ago

How come, if Tennessee has more cases than anywhere, I don’t know a single person who has it, has had it, knows anybody who has it, or who has had it? Could it be, possibly, they are lying to us? Again?

Lisa Fulcher
7d ago

It's hit my family and friends hard, loss of work, medical bills seeing them so weak, not to mention the funerals. I live in Rural Middle Tennessee and my daughter in law and Granddaughter both work at the hospital. They will tell you if you think this isn't true (come work a week with them? Praying that people can stay healthy or just have a mild case.

