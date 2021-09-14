Fort Mill tennis hands Catawba Ridge first loss of the season
In a battle of the unbeatens on the tennis court, Fort Mill girls’ tennis team handed the Catawba Ridge Copperheads their first loss of the season. Fort Mill improved to 4-0, while Catawba Ridge dropped to 7-1 on the season. The Jackets won 4-2 over the Copperheads and will now turn their attention to Region 3-5A rival Nation Ford today. Catawba Ridge now looks to get back in the win column against Region 3-4A opponent South Pointe later this week.www.fortmillprepsports.com
Comments / 0