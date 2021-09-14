CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

By Sergio Matalucci
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Increase in homeowners seeking back-up generators as gas supply crisis deepens

A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Production#Green Power#French#Normandy#Totalenergies#Air Liquide#Ccs#Norwegian#Ame#Siemens Energy#Enap#Exxon Mobile#Electrolysis#Chilean#Enel Green Power#German#Indian
The Independent

Around 15m households face £178 energy bill hike as price cap rise predicted

Around 15 million households across Britain will be hit with a £178 annual hike on their energy bills as the price cap is set to soar to another record high from April, analysts have said.Experts at research agency Cornwall Insight expect that the price cap will be hiked to £1,455 for the typical household.It comes after the cost of gas on wholesale markets rocketed at unprecedented rates, up 70% since August and 250% since the beginning of the year, according to trade body Oil & Gas UK.The price cap is reviewed by regulator Ofgem every six months based on a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars

MUNICH (Reuters) – Battery power may be the frontrunner to become the car technology of the future, but don’t rule out the underdog hydrogen. That’s the view of some major automakers, including BMW and Audi, which are developing hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicle prototypes alongside their fleets of battery cars as part of preparations to abandon fossil fuels.
CARS
FOXBusiness

America’s next hot import might be record energy prices

Today’s high energy prices could be a preview of coming attractions—a real horror movie if this winter is cold. Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. The problem is that seasonal stockpiling isn’t happening quickly enough, with inventories 7.1% below their five-year average and less margin for error.
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Indian group makes bold green hydrogen claim as plans emerge for production capacity in Spain

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group has said the company will become one of the world's biggest green hydrogen producers over the next four years as it trebles its clean energy generation capacity to 63% of its power portfolio. Outlining a ten-year, $20 billion strategy, Adani told today's JP Morgan India Investor Summit: “Today, we are already the world’s largest solar power plant [developer], when we account for our generating, under-construction, and contracted project[s]. We’ve done this in just two years and our renewable[s] portfolio has reached our initial target of 25 GW four years ahead [of schedule].”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
pv-magazine.com

Australian developer secures approval for 1 GW green hydrogen and battery project

Edify Energy’s project is the first development application to be formally approved by the Townsville City Council for the planned Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct, which aims to co-locate clean energy generation with industrial and manufacturing facilities across more than 2000 hectares of dedicated land 40 kilometers south of Townsville. Edify plans...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Recycling solar panels: Making the numbers work

If the solar industry wants to claim it has green cred, then solar panels must be managed in a sustainable manner at the end of their usable lives. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL) published research that describes how to motivate the market first to reuse solar panels, and then recycle them by guiding national industrial policy to create a financially viable end-of-life solar panel industry.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More energy firms to go bust leaving millions of customers in limbo, regulator warns

An unprecedented surge in gas prices will force more energy suppliers out of business leaving “well above” hundreds of thousands of customers in limbo, the head of energy regulator Ofgem has warned.“Have a look at the change in the gas price – it really is something that we don’t think we’ve seen before at this pace,” Jonathan Brearley told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.He declined to give an estimate on numbers of firms that might go bust but said: “We do expect more [suppliers] not to be able to face the circumstances we’re in.”He said: “We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

NextPower III ESG fund acquires 42.3MW solar portfolio from Green Genius

The portfolio consists of 44 individual solar PV projects which have been awarded a Contract for Difference (“CfD”) through the 2019 renewable energy auction. As a result, all projects benefit from c.100% regulated revenues over 15 years (CPI linked). Once operational, the portfolio will produce enough clean electricity per year to power the equivalent of circa 24,200 households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Russia’s renewables auction concludes with lowest solar bid of $0.059/kWh

Russian trading system administrator JSC ATS has announced the results of renewables auctions it concluded on September 9. In the procurement exercise, which is the eighth round of the country's auction scheme for large-scale renewables, the energy regulator allocated 775 MW of PV capacity, 1,851 MW of wind power, and 96 MW of hydropower capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

South African miner tenders 70 MW solar plant

Pretoria-based miner Exxaro Resources Ltd is tendering an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and five-year operations and maintenance contract for a solar project at its Grootegeluk coal mine. Companies have until October 19 to bid to install and operate the planned 70 MWac, grid-connected array at the mine, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Australian scientists seek to verify tech claimed to improve hydrogen fuel cell efficiency by 60%

Queensland’s University of Technology (QUT) is working on verifying Titan Hydrogen’s claims its patent-pending technology will “effectively double” vehicles’ driving ranges by enabling a fuel cell to produce more electricity from the same amount of hydrogen. The Australian-based company claims its technology could increase the capacity of fuel cells by...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy