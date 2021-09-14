Week 2 Waiver Wire Insider

The opening week of the NFL season is always a firm reminder that we know nothing. Per a tweet Sunday night from Adam Schefter, eight underdogs won outright, with five of them coming on the road. We saw some underwhelming performances such as Brandon Aiyuk putting up as many fantasy football points as my wiener dog and a couple surprise inactives with Trey Sermon and Zack Moss. This came after neither player showed up on Friday’s injury reports. But we have a few players to key in on for Week 2's top waiver wire pickups. By no means should we blow a ton of FAAB on adds this week, but assess your team’s needs and see what you should bid. This is a marathon, not a sprint. Don’t overdo it for free agents now and cost your team later on.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO