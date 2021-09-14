CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic

By admin
The Island Connection
 7 days ago

On behalf of the Board of Directors’, Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Peterseim, MD, as Clinic Medical Director, effective Sept. 1. Peterseim has served as Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon for Roper St. Francis Healthcare from 1998-2013 before joining Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic as a volunteer medical practitioner in 2014. Having received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, Peterseim completed his residency in General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. During his tenure at BIFMC, Peterseim has managed roles including Coordinator for Minor Surgery and the Doxy.me Virtual Medicine Physician Coordinator, in addition to heading the Clinic’s Strategy Initiative Committee.

islandconnectionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newspressnow.com

MU Health to break ground for new medical clinic in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care and city of Boonville leaders will break ground on a new multi-specialty clinic across from Walmart Friday morning. The new clinic will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services. In Feb. 2020,...
BOONVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Medical Director#Cardiothoracic Surgery#The Board Of Directors#Bifmc#Md#Clinic Medical#Cardiac And#Thoracic Surgeon#Board
ABC 4

The medical clinic focused on helping men and women in Utah

It’s not easy for men to talk about erectile dysfunction. If you struggle with ED it can be embarrassing. Wasatch Medical Clinic is offering a breakthrough long-lasting solution. This revolutionary technology is helping men of all ages overcome their ED. It can help you get back to 100% functionality. Acoustic...
UTAH STATE
Johnson City Press

RAM free clinic to return to Gray, volunteers needed

A Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic delivering free dental, vision and medical care to the underserved and uninsured will be in Gray on Nov. 5-7. This will be RAM’s fifth clinic in Gray. To treat as many people as possible, RAM still needs licensed dental and vision professionals to volunteer...
GRAY, TN
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center opens 5 day a week vaccine clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants more veterans to know about the vaccination services it is offering in one central location. We were inside the VA’s new, official vaccination clinic Wednesday when Tommy Kidd stopped by for his flu shot. “I think it’s a good idea...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wgxa.tv

Free spay/neuter clinic happening in Macon

MACON, Ga. -- The Macon Volunteer Clinic is partnering with Changing the Streets to offer services for both you and your furry friend. The clinic will be on Monday, October 11 at 376 Rogers Avenue. They will have a free spay/neuter and vaccination clinic combined with health screening set up...
MACON, GA
Daily Progress

Free clinic expanding hours starting next week

The Madison Free Clinic is expanding hours starting next week. The new hours, which go into effect Sept. 20, are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. with additional afternoon hours on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. to accomodate a growing list of clients. The office hours are for patient screening and sign-up. Jana Jackson, the executive director of the Madison Free Clinic has been working to increase awareness of the clinic and services it provides since she started as an administrative assistant in 2020. Jackson, a life-long Madison resident, was shocked and concerned about the number of county residents that didn’t know about the clinic or the care it provides to residents of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Keene Sentinel

Cheshire Medical Center to host flu clinics

With flu season fast approaching, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is hosting three drive-thru flu shot clinics in the coming weeks for its patients. The clinic dates are Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 — all Saturdays — from 8 a.m. to noon at the Court Street campus. Appointments are required, according to a news release from the hospital Tuesday.
KEENE, NH
talkbusiness.net

CARTI hires specialist to serve as medical director for clinical research

CARTI announced it has added medical oncologist Sam Makhoul, M.D., to its team of cancer specialists, bringing its medical team to 44 physicians representing 12 specialties. In addition to treating patients at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Dr. Makhoul will also serve as medical director of clinical research and oversee CARTI’s research department.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
yaktrinews.com

Travel clinic offers free vaccinations in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Medical Teams International is running free vaccination clinics around Pasco this week. The first clinic is Tuesday, Sept. 14, running until 7 p.m. at the Old Boys and Girls Club, 333 Court Street. “Our team is coming from western Washington to help serve this community,” says Ellen...
PASCO, WA
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy