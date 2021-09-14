Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic
On behalf of the Board of Directors’, Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Peterseim, MD, as Clinic Medical Director, effective Sept. 1. Peterseim has served as Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon for Roper St. Francis Healthcare from 1998-2013 before joining Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic as a volunteer medical practitioner in 2014. Having received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, Peterseim completed his residency in General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. During his tenure at BIFMC, Peterseim has managed roles including Coordinator for Minor Surgery and the Doxy.me Virtual Medicine Physician Coordinator, in addition to heading the Clinic’s Strategy Initiative Committee.islandconnectionnews.com
Comments / 0