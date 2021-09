United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker insists he has no worries over the mindset of Brooks Koepka as they head into the tournament later this week.In an interview last week the four-time major champion said he finds the biennial event “tough, hectic and a bit odd” and also expressed his frustration at not being able to “take naps” during the week.It appeared to offer another insight into the disharmony within the American team room which critics have linked to them losing nine of the last 12 matches.Koepka, who has declared himself fit from a wrist injury which prevented him...

