Nearly two-thirds of US adults agree that the pandemic has made them reevaluate their life priorities, according to Mintel research on American values. In food and drink, US adults say the pandemic caused the most change in where they eat, how they grocery shop and how they approach their diets. Many of these new habits and attitudes will be routine when “the next normal” arrives in the US. Consumers will have more flexible meal needs, a reliance on ecommerce and a proactive approach to health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO