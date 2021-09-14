CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Kay!’s “Bloody Polkaz”: The Ones

By Alphonse Pierr e
It’s almost like three beats play at once on “Bloody Polkaz.” One sounds like the OST for a Japanese RPG, another a Goth Money Records type beat complete with rapidly firing gunshots and money counter sound effects, and the last resembles some sort of bass boosted Chicago drill instrumental. If you were to play it for your friend who mostly listens to Spotify made playlists, they might ask if you’re okay. Though Kay! raps on it, you can hardly make out any of the vocals because the beat is so damn loud. It’s complete chaos, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

nextmosh.com

Ghost cover “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

As part of ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ effort, which is out now and features 12 Metallica songs covered by 53 artists, Ghost have revealed their “Enter Sandman” rendition — check out the tune below. The massive collection features cover tracks by Weezer, Royal Blood, Cage The Elephant, The Neptunes, Miley Cyrus,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Blaq Kush’s “Summer Vibes”: The Ones

New York-based rapper Blaq Kush is part of the URBVN ARCHITECTS crew, a trio consisting of himself, Josh Alias, and Yung K. They make low-key jazz rap that focuses on the fundamentals: elegant production and tight rhymes. But they aren’t just throwing it back—their concerns are here and now. That’s clear on “Summer Vibes,” a standout from Blaq Kush’s album No Dental Insurance. Over a twinkling jazz piano beat, Kush expresses discontent with the climate crisis (“In an era full of errors/Where the weather was warm”) and police brutality (“Cavity search/Police doing prostate exams”), while throwing out thoughtful asides about the effects of romanticized crime narratives (“Only through self-destruction will the culture ever stop”). Wisdom like this doesn’t have an expiration date.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to EkillaOffDaBlockk’s “Park Boys”: The Ones

If you want to get familiar with the Baby Stone Gorillas (a South East L.A. crew that recently erupted onto the scene), a proper starting point would be EkillaOffDaBlockk’s new mixtape Blockk Baby. Not only does the tape serve as an introduction to the crew and their revolving network of tough talking, bandana-waving West Coast MCs, but it also highlights how they’re merging the sounds of new L.A. street rap with those of the past. While the G-Funk melody of “Walk Em Down” might make you wonder if Nate Dogg is about to lay down a hook, the thudding 808s could fit on any L.A. mixtape in the last couple of years. On “Park Boys,” retro keys are laid under fast-paced Enrgy-like drums. Ekilla effortlessly rides these era jumping instrumentals, and his high-pitched snarl is perfect for cold-hearted shit talk or taking a painful trip down memory lane.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Vayda’s “Mental Exhaustion”: The Ones

The rapper and producer Vayda makes songs that feel like drifting away in a hot air balloon. Her light as mist voice pairs well with the lush production on “Mental Exhaustion.” In the ethereal first half, she coos, “Why you act so rude?/Why you think that’s cool?/You always got an attitude/Especially when you with your crew,” as if she’s at her breaking point with the bullshit. Bouncy drums in the second half make her sound like she’s dancing away her stress; even though the lyrics are the same, it’s clear that a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ost#Japanese
hiphop-n-more.com

SZA Releases New Song ‘The Anonymous Ones’ — Listen

A couple of weeks ago in the early hours of a Sunday morning, SZA took to Twitter to post that she was dumping random thoughts (in the form of songs) onto SoundCloud. We got three songs that day – ‘Joni’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Nightbird’ – all of which you can stream here.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Eric J’rome of Z’Looke take a “One Night Stand”

In 1988, four guys from Pasadena known as Z’Looke made a memorable impression on R&B fans with their synth-funky brand of soulful new jack swing. Even with minimal promotional support in an era when the medium of music video was nearing its zenith, the group’s catchy “Can U Read My Lips” soared to #2 on the Billboard charts. Its follow up, “Lovesick (The Cure)” just missed the top 10. Dishearteningly, label politics translated to significant delays in the release of their second album, which came and went with nary a trace when it was released three years later.
MUSIC
Smithonian

Listen to Ripper the Duck Say ‘You Bloody Fool!’

As the expression goes: If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. Complicating the old adage, a male musk duck named Ripper could talk like a human—or at least, he learned how to mimic a few choice words. The duck, born and raised in captivity at an Australian nature reserve in the late 1980s, was recorded uttering the phrase: “You bloody fool!”
ANIMALS
Pitchfork

Kaina Shares New Song “Casita”: Listen

KAINA has shared a new song called “Casita.” It’s her first original single since 2019’s Next to the Sun, and her first release since signing to the label City Slang. Check out “Casita” below. Of the new song, KAINA said in a statement:. “Casita” is about all the people I...
MUSIC
