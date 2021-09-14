Listen to Kay!’s “Bloody Polkaz”: The Ones
It’s almost like three beats play at once on “Bloody Polkaz.” One sounds like the OST for a Japanese RPG, another a Goth Money Records type beat complete with rapidly firing gunshots and money counter sound effects, and the last resembles some sort of bass boosted Chicago drill instrumental. If you were to play it for your friend who mostly listens to Spotify made playlists, they might ask if you’re okay. Though Kay! raps on it, you can hardly make out any of the vocals because the beat is so damn loud. It’s complete chaos, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.pitchfork.com
Comments / 0