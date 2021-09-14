Election Prediction: Newsom Recall Loses Big

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Californians are already weighing in by the millions on the recall, sending in their mail-in ballots and there could be some good news for the governor. A new poll found that Governor Gavin Newsom appears to have made a dramatic turnaround in the gubernatorial recall election. The data, from the University of California Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times, found that likely voters oppose removing Governor Newsom by 60% compared to 38% who want him out. “He’s built up a big enough margin, so that he’s in good shape for Tuesday,” said Professor Eric Schickler with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO