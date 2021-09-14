CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Prediction: Newsom Recall Loses Big

By Randy Shaw
beyondchron.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Combines Old and New to Defeat Newsom Recall. When the votes are counted tonight it will confirm that California’s labor movement led a remarkable grassroots campaign to defeat the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom Faced with early polls showing a far more energized Republican base, California’s labor movement spawned the greatest six-week voter turnout drive in the state’s history. Labor’s passion and commitment fueled an all-out effort by the California Democratic Party and by progressive activists and elected officials across the nation.

