Iowa State

Harvest Could Be Early In Some Parts Of Iowa

By Chantelle Grove
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says the past week’s weather conditions could mean an early year for the state’s farmers. “Unseasonably warm and dry conditions allowed farmers to ramp up fieldwork and some parts of the state may get an early start on harvest,” he says. “Outlooks continue to look favorable for harvest through the end of the month, and the fall season is shaping up to be warmer than average.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Sept. 12, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture levels are now rated at 35 percent short to very short and subsoil levels are at 51 percent short to very short. Crop maturity continues with 87 percent of corn at or beyond dent stage, three days ahead of the five-year average, and almost one-third has reached maturity, two days ahead of the norm, with scattered reports of corn for grain being harvested. The corn crop is rated at 59 percent good to excellent. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 67 percent, three days ahead of the five-year average, while beans dropping leaves reached 30 percent, also three days ahead of normal. There are also scattered reports of beans being harvested. Soybean conditions are rated 62 percent good to excellent. The full crop report can be found at nass.usda.gov.

