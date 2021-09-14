EY Embraces Polygon, Paxful's Bitcoin Lightning, GameFi Investments + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. EY, a “Big Four” accounting firm, announced it will use the Polygon (MATIC) protocol to deploy EY blockchain solutions on Ethereum (ETH). EY has connected the Polygon public, permissionless commit chain into EY flagship blockchain services including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, they said.cryptonews.com
Comments / 0