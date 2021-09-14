CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EY Embraces Polygon, Paxful's Bitcoin Lightning, GameFi Investments + More News

By Fredrik Vold
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. EY, a “Big Four” accounting firm, announced it will use the Polygon (MATIC) protocol to deploy EY blockchain solutions on Ethereum (ETH). EY has connected the Polygon public, permissionless commit chain into EY flagship blockchain services including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, they said.

Bitcoin for beginners: Here's what to know before you invest in crypto

Let's be honest, the advice to "invest in what you know" is hard to heed when you're trying to build a diverse portfolio. So even if you're someone who can't define blockchain to save your life, you still may be wondering if you should have at least a little exposure to crypto in your portfolio.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate Below Resistance

Bitcoin price is struggling to clear the USD 43,000 resistance. Ethereum is facing hurdles near USD 3,000, XRP could retest USD 0.965. CELO and OMG are down over 15%. Bitcoin price remained well bid above the USD 40,000 level. BTC started a fresh recovery and climbed above USD 42,000. However, the price is currently (11:55 UTC) struggling to gain momentum for a move above the USD 43,000 resistance.
Obi Nwosu on Leverage Trading and Bitcoin Crash

In this episode of Cryptonews Podcast, Obi Nwosu, CEO and co-founder of Coinfloor, discusses the crypto crash of May 2021, leveraged trading, the business of Coinfloor and importance of educating people. He speaks with our podcast host Matt Zahab. Episode timestamps:. 0:00 Intro. 0:54 Crypto crash of May 2021. 14:39...
Bitcoin Will Replace Countries - Edan Yago

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Edan Yago, founder of Sovryn. They discuss Bitcoin as provider of digital property rights, why is he building decentralized finance of Bitcoin, bitcoin-backed stablecoins and reprogramming humanity. Timestamps:. 00:00 Intro. 01:00 Bitcoin’s coincidental price dump. 04:30 El Salvador’s...
Ray Dalio on Evergrande, China, Bitcoin and the Fed

Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, talks about the China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis, doing business in China, the value of Bitcoin and when the Federal Reserve might start to taper its monthly bond purchases. He spoke to Tom Keene on "Bloomberg Surveillance" from the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut.
Turn Your Own Bitcoin Node, Urge Bitcoiners as Chainalysis Reportedly Set a Trap

A leaked document showed that US-based major blockchain analysis company Chainalysis is running nodes to capture data and help out police investigations, prompting the discussion about the relevance of running one’s own Bitcoin (BTC) node. “This is insane smh. TU[R]N YOUR OWN NODE,” tweeted user Druw. User LaserHodl further claimed...
BTC Markets CEO Welcomes More Regulation of Crypto

Caroline Bowler, CEO of Melbourne-based BTC Markets, discusses the adoption of regulatory oversight of digital assets. She also reveals some stereotype-breaking toplines from the inaugural 'BTC Markets Investor Report'. Caroline speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn in "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." The segment aired on September 14, 2021.
Over USD 800M New Investments, Crypto.com Enters NBA + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Investment management companies Invesco and Galaxy Digital have jointly filed a registration statement for a physically-backed bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), while investment advisory firm Amplify filed for a decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto ETF. The Amplify ETF application would allow the fund to invest in bitcoin futures, Canadian bitcoin funds and companies that hold more than 50% of their net assets in bitcoin, ether (ETH) or another “liquid” cryptocurrency.
Discover The Innovative Blockchain Platforms Lowering NFT’s Barriers For Newcomers

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent the latest trend to take the internet and the world by storm. These easily exchangeable and individually unique digital assets stored on specific blockchains have emerged as one of the most prominent sectors of the flourishing blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems.
Bitcoin falls as crypto gets caught up in Evergrande selloff

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Bitcoin is falling as fears of the Evergrande crisis sweep through global markets. The digital currency has dropped 5.7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $42,955 per coin as of 2:43 am ET on Tuesday, according to cryptocurrency tracker Coindesk. Earlier, it...
US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin Mining at Home + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against crypto exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. which it had accused of facilitating transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants - marking its first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity. Some virtual currency exchanges are a critical element of [the ransomware] ecosystem, as virtual currency is the principal means of facilitating ransomware payments and associated money laundering activities, the Treasury said. "Treasury will continue to disrupt and hold accountable these entities to reduce the incentive for cybercriminals to continue to conduct these attacks," they added.
Kevin O’Leary: ESG & Institutional Bitcoin Investment

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to businessman and TV Personality Kevin O’Leary. They discuss institutional bitcoin allocation, ESG compliance, and the changing economic landscape. Episode timestamps:. 00:00:00 Introduction. 00:04:38 Investment environment. 00:19:45 Principles vs compliance. 00:30:51 Commercial real estate. 00:39:05 Evolving economy. The...
Investing in the Future w/ Cathy Wood, Chris Burniske & Yassine Elmandjra

In this video, Ryan Adams and David Hoffman, hosts of Bankless podcast, interview, Cathie Wood, CEO, CIO, and Founder of Ark Invest, Yassine Elmandjra, analyst at Ark Invest, and Chris Burniske, partner at Placehorder VC. They discuss investing in the future, the age of unprecedented growth, technological advancements, Wright's Law,...
With HaruInvest, Individuals Have the Possibility of Automated Cryptocurrency Trading

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. It appears that trading service automation has evolved quickly in the last years and has become more than a trend. Automation provides numerous benefits, including the ability to trade without continually monitoring the computer actively.
Robinhood’s Crypto Wallet Plans May Spur Similar Moves By Competitors

In a bid to facilitate the use of cryptoassets, US online trading platform Robinhood is reportedly testing a new crypto wallet and crypto transfer functionalities for its app. This could place the platform ahead of competitors who currently pool their customers’ crypto holdings - and push them in the same direction.
Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
Brazil’s BTG Pactual to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum investment options

According to local reports, one of Brazil’s leading banks, BTG Pactual, is looking to launch an initiative that will allow customers to trade digital assets directly through a new platform called Mynt. The product, which is expected to launch in Q1 2022, will include the two leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and...
