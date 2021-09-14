CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SME trade finance platform Modifi secures $24 million in new funding

finextra.com
 7 days ago

Global fintech MODIFI today announced $24M in funding, which brings its valuation to more than $120M. The round was led by new investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment vehicle of Italy’s leading banking group Intesa San Paolo. Existing investors also participated significantly, including Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth, and Picus Capital. The funds will be used to grow MODIFI’s digital trade finance platform for SMBs (small-to-medium businesses) into a global trade management hub.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Santander's PagoNxt acquires 70% stake in tech partner MIT

Banco Santander’s payment fintech, PagoNxt, has acquired 70% of its Mexican tech partner Mercadotecnia, Ideas y Tecnología (MIT) as part of its strategy to expand its merchant payments business globally under the Getnet brand. MIT was founded in 2004. It has over 35,000 customers and 125,000 retail locations that process...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

UK fintechs call for smart data right to drive open finance

A coalition of UK fintechs has signed an open letter calling on the government to fast track a 'smart data right' that enables consumers to control their data, opening up the potential of open finance. The letter, organised by advocacy group the Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec), and signed...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

CBA's x15ventures invests in property management startup :Different

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), through its venture-scaling entity x15ventures, today announced a new strategic partnership with a fast-growing Australian property management company :Different, with thousands of owners, tenants and properties under management. The partnership will include CBA taking a minority shareholding in :Different, alongside highly regarded venture capitalists including...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Business Partners#Global Trade#Heliad Equity Partners#Intesa San Paolo#Global Founders Capital#Picus Capital#Neva#Modifi Ceo#Co Founder
finextra.com

Sustainable fintech Tomorrow raises EUR14m

German sustainable fintech startup Tomorrow has raised €14 million in financing and outlined plans to secure another €5 million in a crowdfunding campaign. The family office of the Hamburg Büll family, Abacon Capital, and Signavio founder and climate tech investor Torben Schreiter joined the round. The crowdfunding effort will take...
ADVOCACY
finextra.com

Chase digital bank launches in the UK

JPMorgan Chase has officially launched its UK digital bank, offering a fee-free current account that combines money management features with cashback rewards. As trailed last week, Brits can now sign up online and then download the new Chase app, setting up an account in a few minutes. There are various...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

TrueLayer joins the Unicorn club on $130 million funding round

UK Open Banking platform TrueLayer has raised $130 million with investment from Tiger Global and Stripe. The latest round comes on top of a $70 million raise in April and propels TrueLayer into the coveted Unicorn club. The funding round is the latest milestone for TrueLayer, which this year has...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Pine Labs nabs $100 million investment from Invesco

Riding the BNPL wave, Mastercard-backed Indian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has picked up a fresh $100 million investment from Invesco's Developing Markets Fund. Earlier in July 2021, the company had announced a total round size of US $600M and brought in a marquee set of new investors. Pine Labs...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Netherlands
finextra.com

Fintex Capital unveils buy now, pay later facility for SMEs

Fintex Capital, the fintech investment firm dedicated to alternative credit, today launches an innovative suite of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lending products aimed at established businesses seeking smart and cost-efficient debt financing and new avenues of growth. Over the past six months, Fintex has developed a range of bespoke BNPL products for...
HOME & GARDEN
finextra.com

South Africa's AlphaCode invites early stage fintechs to apply for incubation programme

AlphaCode Incubate, established to identify, partner with and grow innovative entrepreneurs in financial services and related industries, invites you to apply now if you have a fantastic early-stage fintech or related sector startup or even a brilliant idea for one. Innovative business concepts led by strong entrepreneurial teams, can apply...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Trustly launches Instant Payouts in the US

Today Trustly, the global leader in Online Banking Payments, launches Instant Payouts in the United States. In partnership with Cross River Bank, Trustly’s technology platform enables US businesses to provide their US customers with near-instant payouts to their bank accounts. Trustly has been offering Instant Payouts to businesses in Europe...
CROSS RIVER, NY
finextra.com

EU banks says it may take over a decade to realise Open Banking objectives

New research, published today by Europe’s leading open banking platform Tink, reveals that in spite of growing positivity, the complete implementation of open banking will take financial institutions many years to realise. The survey of 308 executives across 12 countries found that four in ten (40%) believe it will take...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

FCA to run second phase of digital sandbox pilot with a focus on ESG

We're running a second phase of the Digital Sandbox with The City of London Corporation, to support the testing and development of new products and services in the area of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and disclosure. Applications to take part are now open. Earlier this year, 28 organisations...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Figure ATS completes first blockchain-based security transaction

Figure Technologies, Inc. (Figure™), a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, today announced it completed a first of its kind digital securities transaction using Figure ATS, an alternative trading system that is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and that is part of Figure’s Marketplace trading platform.
MARKETS
finextra.com

EBA says regulators have no visibility of the risks in platformisation of banking

Europe's top banking watchdog says regulatory authorities have little understanding of the risks involved in digital banking marketplaces, where banking products are offered alongside third party services. While the arrival of multi-platform models offers opportunities for European consumers and firms, the European Banking Authority warns of the rise of new...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Monneo enlists Coinbase to allow invoices to be paid in crypto

Monneo, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a virtual IBAN and corporate account provider, has enlisted cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, in a move that will enable payment of invoices in a range of cryptocurrencies. The new service will be available for B2B invoice settlement and is supported by two of Monneo’s...
MARKETS
finextra.com

ING's Lendico and HCL to build business banking toolkit

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany, to deliver application and engineering services to help it create a state-of-the-art digital platform that makes business banking faster and more convenient for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Stripe launches Revenue Recognition to simplify accounting

Stripe, a global technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet, today launched Revenue Recognition to millions of users in 40 countries* around the world. Recognizing revenue is the process of mapping the money businesses make to the correct date (or dates) on a balance sheet—for example, when a...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Robinhood is reportedly testing a cryptocurrency wallet and transfer features. Meanwhile, the firm is set to face some new competition, with Revolut getting the US regulatory greenlight to start offering commission-free stock trading. The crypto wallet, currently in beta for iOS users, allows users to store all of the digital...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy