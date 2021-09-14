SME trade finance platform Modifi secures $24 million in new funding
Global fintech MODIFI today announced $24M in funding, which brings its valuation to more than $120M. The round was led by new investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment vehicle of Italy’s leading banking group Intesa San Paolo. Existing investors also participated significantly, including Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth, and Picus Capital. The funds will be used to grow MODIFI’s digital trade finance platform for SMBs (small-to-medium businesses) into a global trade management hub.www.finextra.com
Comments / 0