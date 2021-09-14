Apple Issues Critical New Security Patches
An Apple security exploit made it possible for Apple devices to be infected with spyware without any user action, but a patch is out now. This "zero-click" exploit was found by Citizen Lab researchers at the University of Toronto on September 7. Apple was informed of the exploit right away and has since issued a patch to address the problem. While the exploit was likely being used for specific targets like activists and reporters, it's recommended that everyone install the new patch if they're able.www.lifewire.com
