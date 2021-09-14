CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Candidates share views on election issues at the Algonquin Theatre

By Doppler Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there were some lofty promises, there were no real big surprises and no audience to cheer and jeer at a rather subdued federal candidates meeting held at the Algonquin Theatre on September 13. Neither was it surprising that the Liberal candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka, Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, did not make...

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada’s close election?

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here’s a guide to Monday’s election:
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox-The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada's election

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
ELECTIONS
Why I support the Liberal Party: Hugh Holland | Commentary

In the lead up to the 2021 federal election, Doppler invited local residents to tell us why they support their chosen party. We’ll publish their responses throughout this week, in random order. Anyone who has been a leader or supervisor at any level in any organization will tell you it...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Justin Trudeau wins Canada election but Liberal Party may struggle for outright majority, projections say

Justin Trudeau will remain as Canada’s prime minister after his Liberal Party won the most seats in Monday’s election, early media projections say, but it remains to be seen whether the party will claim an outright majority.Canadian media projections had the Liberal Party leading in 139 of 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, in line with predictions from most opinion polls, reported Reuters.The Trudeau-led Liberal Party had called the snap election off the back of popular support for the government’s response to the pandemic, hoping to win an outright majority, but as opinion polls tightened closer to election day...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Comfy candidate, shoes and all! | Commentary

If I lived in the riding of Toronto Centre I would vote for Annamie Paul, who survived a coup to oust her as leader of the Green Party and bears the scars from her foray into politics and the democratic process. I’m no fan of her federal party–especially since it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Refinery29

13 Indigenous Candidates On The Change They Hope To See If Elected

The 2021 federal election has brought about the largest representation of Indigenous candidates across all parties ever. In the 2019 election, there were 49 Indigenous candidates, and 23 of those were NDP. With all the votes calculated, only 10 Indigenous candidates were elected to Parliament. Today, there are over 70 self-identifying First Nations, Metis, and Inuit candidates running for a seat to enter the highest levels of the government to make their voices heard.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Canada votes in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament but now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Canada s election on Monday.Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. “Trudeau made an incredibly stupid error in judgement,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kingstonthisweek.com

Local candidates busy on election day

When Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals called a snap election in mid-August, it caught some of the local political party ridings unprepared. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In Kingston and the Islands, there were only two candidates in place: incumbent Mark...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Trudeau, O'Toole blitz key battlegrounds ahead of Canada's Monday election

Canada's Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his main rival, rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, made their final pitches to voters in key battlegrounds Sunday on the eve of snap elections as the two remain virtually tied in public opinion polls. O'Toole, meanwhile, broke out onto Canada's political scene in the last five weeks after remaining a relative unknown to Canadians since becoming Conservative leader one year ago in the midst of the pandemic.
POLITICS
doppleronline.ca

Incumbent Scott Aitchison declared winner for Parry Sound-Muskoka

As the count in Canada’s 44th general election continues, the race in Parry Sound-Muskoka has already been declared. Incumbent candidate Scott Aitchison jumped to an early lead, and several sources have now declared him the winner for this riding. Nationally, a minority Liberal government has been projected. “I’m fairly disappointed...
WORLD
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS
POLITICO

What Trudeau’s win means for Canada-U.S. relations

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau’s election win will earn him a congratulatory call from a figure largely forgotten during Canada’s election campaign: President Joe Biden. But staying on Biden’s radar will be key for Trudeau, as he resettles into the Prime Minister’s Office. Canada’s election Monday capped a campaign that paid...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Canadians could make Trudeau pay for his gamble

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Polls show the Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an almost dead heat...
POLITICS

