Recognise Bank, one of the UK’s newest banks, has announced that it is entering the personal savings market with the launch of a range of fixed rate and notice accounts. Recognise Bank launched at the end of last year, initially providing commercial loans and mortgages to the under-served SME business sector. The bank has now unveiled its first personal savings accounts, to be followed by business savings accounts later in the year. This follows the lifting of deposit restrictions by the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) earlier this month.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO