The weather is cooling off, but that hasn't fazed the rap scene very much as hip-hop continues to deliver fire new music for fans to vibe out to. First up, Baby Keem's highly anticipated new album, The Melodic Blue, has arrived following the release of the singles "Durag Activity" featuring Travis Scott and "Family Ties" with Keem's older cousin, Kendrick Lamar. One day prior to the LP's official arrival, a snippet of the former 2020 XXL Freshman and K-Dot's other joint record, "Range Brothers," began circulating online, giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from the full-length project. Altogether, the LP has 16 tracks, which contain Keem's esoteric bars and oftentimes quick-tongued flow.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO