Preview | #SKCvMIN

SKC: 12-5-7 (6-1-5 at home) MIN: 8-7-7 (2-4-5 on the road) Going into their game last Saturday, the Loons hoped to make history and take home their first win at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, a goal from João Paulo in the twenty-third minute proved to be the difference and the Loons fell to the Sounders 1-0. Now, the Loons face another tough game on the road in Kansas City. Both teams had Saturday games but found themselves on opposite ends of the scorecard with Kansas City outplaying the Chicago Fire and earning a 2-0 win at home. Both sides will be coming in with quite the incentive to make sure that the game ends in their favor. A win could move SKC to the top of the conference, while taking all three could put MNUFC closer to the top four. With Osvaldo Alonso and Chase Gasper unable to play due to yellow card accumulation and many key attackers still recovering from injuries, it will be up to the men who can suit up to make sure business is taken care of in Kansas.