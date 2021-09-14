CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Preview | #SKCvMIN

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKC: 12-5-7 (6-1-5 at home) MIN: 8-7-7 (2-4-5 on the road) Going into their game last Saturday, the Loons hoped to make history and take home their first win at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, a goal from João Paulo in the twenty-third minute proved to be the difference and the Loons fell to the Sounders 1-0. Now, the Loons face another tough game on the road in Kansas City. Both teams had Saturday games but found themselves on opposite ends of the scorecard with Kansas City outplaying the Chicago Fire and earning a 2-0 win at home. Both sides will be coming in with quite the incentive to make sure that the game ends in their favor. A win could move SKC to the top of the conference, while taking all three could put MNUFC closer to the top four. With Osvaldo Alonso and Chase Gasper unable to play due to yellow card accumulation and many key attackers still recovering from injuries, it will be up to the men who can suit up to make sure business is taken care of in Kansas.

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
mnufc.com

Chase Gasper Signs New Contract

Minnesota United announced today the club has signed defender Chase Gasper to a new four-year contract, starting in 2022. “Arguably, our 2019 draft was as good a draft as anybody has had for years and years. Three guys who we know that can contribute,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “If you look back to when he started for the team, his level of performance has been so consistent. He’s been terrific. I always talk about what people put into the football club, he puts something into this football club every single day. Great attitude, great professional, great teammate. We’re so pleased that another player, who we consider one of our own, has decided to commit as well.”
MLS
mnufc.com

Recap | #MINvLA

Injuries have taken a toll on Minnesota United recently, with the absences of key pieces like assist leader Emanuel Reynoso and scoring leader Robin Lod hurting them badly in recent games against Sporting KC and the Seattle Sounders. Those results pushed them out of playoff position and they came into Saturday night’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy desperate to get right. The only problem was they would have to do it against a team they’d never beaten before in MLS. But after Reynoso opened the scoring in the fourth minute, the Loons never looked back and went on to post a 3-0 shutout against a tough Galaxy squad.
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons returned both to Allianz Field and winning form on Saturday by beating the LA Galaxy 3-0 in front of a home crowd. With two goals from Emanuel Reynoso in the first half and one goal from Ethan Finlay in the second, MNUFC created a gap that LA couldn't close. Up next, the Loons are scheduled to face the Houston Dynamo in Saint Paul next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The last time the two met, the Loons narrowly defeated Houston 2-1 with a brace from Adrien Hunou at BBVA Stadium. Undoubtedly, Houston will be aiming to return the favor and take three points from the Loons on their home turf. Most recently, the Dynamo earned a hard-fought 3-2 home win over FC Dallas in the Texas Derby. The Loons will need to maintain their momentum from their win over LA to make sure they come away with three points against Houston to solidify their spot in a tight Western Conference race to the postseason.
UFC
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders podcast: Baltimore preview

Our weekly Las Vegas Raiders’ podcast has drooped. We broke down what to expect to see Monday Night against the Baltimore Ravens at home in the season opener.
NFL
All Cardinals

Preview: Arizona Cardinals Offense

"Everyone's healthy, we're excited and you guys are going to see the Arizona Cardinals offense, and they're definitely explosive," safety Budda Baker exclaimed after practice Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season begins Sunday for the Cardinals as they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans. The last time Arizona's offense took...
NFL
mnufc.com

First Touches | #SKCvMIN

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. · While Seattle’s João Paolo leads the Sounders with eight assists, he only has two goals on the year, both of which came against MNUFC. The first opened the scoring in the season opener and the second was the gamewinner in the most recent game.
MLS
chatsports.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee @ Cleveland

With a 12-game lead in the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers will hope to get closer to clinching a playoff spot this weekend against Cleveland. They’ll be facing a team that’s had a bit of a tumultuous year, coming into the weekend with a .500 record at 69-69 after seeing manager Terry Francona step away from the team midseason to address a number of medical issues.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
José Mauri
Person
Chase Gasper
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Osvaldo Alonso
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LA Galaxy

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) After a close loss in Seattle on Saturday, the Loons had to quickly pack up and get ready for another road game on Wednesday against Sporting Kansas City. Despite having a good start with multiple chances in the first five minutes, the task would prove to be too much for the Loons and they fell to SKC 4-0. On the bright side, Robin Lod was able to return to the field and midfielder Joseph Rosales made his official debut for MNUFC. Looking ahead, the Loons will play their third game in seven days on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, but this time they'll be playing at home for the first time in nearly a month. Hopefully, with the help of a home crowd and a few players returning from injury and suspensions, the Loons will be able to come together and get the crucial three points that will be up for grabs.
UFC
Westerly Sun

Preview: Stonington boys soccer

Head coach: Paul deCastro (13th season). Assistant coaches: Mario Costa, Kevin Lewis, Gordon Lord, Roland Parrilla, Joe Tavares. Last year: Stonington finished 11-1, outscoring its opponents, 43-12. The Bears’ season ended before they could play in the regional championship game due to COVID-19. Returning to varsity:. Seniors: John Cannella (MF-D,...
STONINGTON, CT
sportingkc.com

SKCvMIN Quotes: "All of these points are very important"

It’s a great opponent. They’re an excellent team. They have a great team. They have a great staff. I have nothing but the utmost respect for them. I really do. It’s always, always a tough match whenever we play against each other. Both of us were struggling a little bit in regards to having injuries with players and everything, but all in all it was a good match by us. The guys did the business.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mnufc.com

Patrick Weah Loaned to Sacramento Republic FC

Minnesota United announced today the club will loan forward Patrick Weah to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2021 season. Weah signed with Minnesota United in March, 2021 as the club's second ever homegrown player. He made his professional debut May 1 against Austin FC. Signed at 17 years old, Weah was a product of the former MNUFC Academy and Wayzata High School. Weah was a 2017 Minnesota Soccer State Champion and 2016 runner-up, and he was named as 2017 Minnesota State Player of the Year, 2016 All-State and All-State Tournament Team and 2016 All-Conference. He led Wayzata High School in goals and assists as a freshman and sophomore, and was a leading scorer for the MNUFC Academy.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skc#Sporting Kansas City#Minnesota United Fc#Minnesota United#Bally Sports North#Mnufc Radio#Skor North Rrb 2021#Regular Season Records#Mnufc#Lafc#Children#Argentine#Mvp#Galaxy#Sporting Kc
mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #SKCvMIN

On how he characterizes the disappointment in the 4-0 loss to Kansas City…. “Immensely disappointed but if you concede the type of goals we conceded tonight, make the mistakes that we made this evening, at a place like this, then you’re going to get punished. It was a comedy of errors, at time, at the back. Decision making was poor, with and without the ball. The one thing that we said before the game, you come here, you have to take them opportunities that come your way, and we did have some opportunities but we didn’t take them. But you give yourself a mountain to climb when you concede the goals that we did against a team that is really good in possession. I’m afraid it was a really poor night for quite a lot of our players.”
SPORTS
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #MINvLA

On a disappointing result in Kansas City on Wednesday…. “You have bad days and we had a bad one. I thought first half was as bad as we’ve been for a long, long, time. Individual errors cost us dearly. Playing away in places like Kansas, you know you have to have nearly a perfect game. If you look at the good results that we’ve picked up there, we’ve made no mistakes, we’ve taken our opportunities when they’ve come and the other night we couldn’t do it. I can’t remember the last one we had like this. We move on. We have to.”
MLS
On3.com

Arkansas Razorbacks Football Preview

Anyone else excited for this one? I'm already fired up. Last week, the 38-17 final score from the Arkansas-Rice game was deceiving. Mind you, it was 10-7 Rice at halftime. And 17-17 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Angry Hog fans even booed Sam Pittman at the end of the first half for taking it into the locker room to regroup rather than trying to score with 45 seconds left on the clock, but Pittman likely made the correct choice given how his team was playing and how his QB was processing the game as a passer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City drops third straight in loss at Philadelphia Union

Frustration punctuated another match for Orlando City as the Lions dropped their third straight match with a road loss to Philadelphia. The Sunday night loss dropped the team from its long-standing position as the second overall team in the Eastern Conference to now the fourth spot on the conference table. The Lions have allowed 12 goals in four games as they continue to stumble in the final ...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Hosts Nashville SC In Eastern Conference Play On Wednesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF takes on Nashville SC in eastern conference play on Wednesday, September 22. The Club is looking to bounce back from its recent 0-4 home loss against the New York Red Bulls, which halted the team’s six-game unbeaten streak. The midweek clash will be the third time this season Inter Miami takes on Nashville this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1. The matchup at DRV PNK Stadium is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on our sister, my33 which can be found on the following providers: ⚽ AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish: Channel 33    ⚽ XFINITY: Channel 3 or 436  
MLS
mnufc.com

Youth Development Program Schedule | 2021

Minnesota United has released its 2021-22 season schedule and roster for the Youth Development Program (YDP), presented by M Health Fairview. This is the first season Minnesota United will participate in MLS NEXT. “I am so excited for the kids and the staff. It’s been a long year dealing with...
MLS
CBS Boston

Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over Fire

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite an absolutely absurd run throughout the 2021 season, anyone on the New England Revolution will be the first to tell you that the squad hasn’t won anything yet. That could change Wednesday night. The Revs can take their first step toward their ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup on Wednesday when the club pays a visit to the Chicago Fire. With a victory, New England would clinch a spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. A win would also match the club’s single-season points record (59) and set a new mark for wins (17). A few big...
MLS
Daily News

NBA 2K22 scores with nothing but net: review

Luka Doncic is perhaps the finest all-around player in the NBA, capable of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking with the best of them. So it’s fitting that he lands the cover of the NBA 2K franchise in the year that the game delivers one of its finest all-around efforts. NBA 2K22 signals a re-ascension for the finest sports gaming franchise of the last two decades. Last year, the game had ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy