POW/MIA Recognition Day tribute to be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Home will hold an event in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday. “This is a time in which we honor our nation’s heroes who knew the hostility of war and the anguish of captivity,” said Greenlawn President James LaMar in a news release. “We pause and, through the commemoration of POW/MIA Day, honor all of America’s patriots who sacrificed their freedom and their lives for their country.”www.kget.com
