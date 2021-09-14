CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

POW/MIA Recognition Day tribute to be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home

By Jason Kotowski
KGET 17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Home will hold an event in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday. “This is a time in which we honor our nation’s heroes who knew the hostility of war and the anguish of captivity,” said Greenlawn President James LaMar in a news release. “We pause and, through the commemoration of POW/MIA Day, honor all of America’s patriots who sacrificed their freedom and their lives for their country.”

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States and six states on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking to stop a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) aimed at expanding their presence in busy Northeastern U.S. airports. In the lawsuit, the Justice Department asked...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao

Comments / 0

Community Policy