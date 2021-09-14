CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEPHENS: It can happen to you

By Michai Stephens
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the morning of August 28, 2021, reality struck: the wait was over. It was time to honor the past five years of my life and those who have supported it by locking away the fears, pushing away the doubt and coming to grips with the present. Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s...

FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
Elliott, Harvick have heated confrontation after Bristol run-in

Chase Elliott seemingly made things hard on Kevin Harvick throughout the final few laps at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR Cup Series veteran didn’t appreciate it. Harvick had choice words for Elliott, also mentioning over the PA system he didn’t care if the fans booed, and slammed his helmet on the roof of his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.
Bowman, Byron push on in playoffs after Bristol top-5s

Survive and advance ended up being the theme of the night for William Byron and Alex Bowman. With a pair of top-five finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports teammates jumped above the playoff grid cutline to advance into the Round of 12. Byron finished third for his first top-five finish in nearly a month to overcome an 18-point deficit. Bowman finished fifth and broke the tie he was in on the cutline.
Thomas quickest in Mazda MX-5 Cup practice at Laguna Seca

Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) turned the quickest practice lap in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After scoring two podiums in the season-opening rounds at Daytona International Speedway, Thomas has suffered several tough luck outings so far this season and will look to race back to trophy-winning contention this weekend.
Turner looking for more success at the Glen

One of the favorite tracks of many drivers on the SRO Motorsports America calendar, Watkins Glen will once again host Fanatec GT World Challenge America Presented by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and Touring Car America, along with the new GT America series, after a year’s hiatus. If there’s a team...
WWTR joins NASCAR Cup schedule for 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time next year. The series took the wraps off its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, unveiling a 39-race calendar that continues to build upon its recent push to add new venues for NASCAR’s premier series. The WWTR...
INSIGHT: How NASCAR tweaked its 2022 calendar to add variety

NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation Ben Kennedy believes the collaboration between industry stakeholders and fan feedback led to the creation of “what we think is ultimately the best Cup Series schedule that we’ve had so far.”. NASCAR rolled out the 2022 schedule, which includes two new stops,...
Crew chief change for Wallace as Wheeler moves into full-time competition role

Darrell Wallace’s crew chief Mike Wheeler is shifting his full focus to his role as 23XI Racing’s competition director. Up until now, Wheeler has been juggling his competition role with his duties on the No. 23 Toyota team, but will now switch his attention toward preparing for the organization’s expansion to two cars when Kurt Busch arrives next season.
TV ratings: Monza, Portland, Richmond

It was a busy couple of days for major motorsport last weekend, which also coincided with the opening of the regular season for sports TV juggernaut NFL football. And a pretty good time was had all around. According to ShowbuzzDaily.com’s curated numbers, The NASCAR Cup Series round from Richmond Saturday...
Coppola, Bennett clinch F5000 US Revival titles in Watkins Glen finale

The Formula 5000 Drivers Association concluded a successful 2021 season at Watkins Glen, racing in conjunction with the SVRA SpeedTour Grand Prix September 10-12. Clinching the F5000 Class A (pre-1972 cars) title with a flag-to-flag win in the Watkins Glen series finale was Seb Coppola whose red, white and blue 1970 Lola T192 topped the Class A charts every session. Second in Class A was Paul Dudiak (1969 McKee Mk12) who dogged Coppola throughout the weekend and made a few passing attempts in Sunday’s finale before the latter was able to pull away.
Runoffs broadcast team brings familiar voices back to Indy

Once again in 2021, all 26 SCCA National Championship races will be streamed live on SCCA.com, October 1-3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And when the more than 900 competitors run those races, a host of familiar voices will be on that broadcast call. SCCA Runoffs and motorsports veterans Greg Creamer...
Pruett’s cooldown lap: Portland

Alex Palou was on an epic charge for most of the season before his championship-leading momentum was halted not once, but twice in a span of two races. His worst finishes of the year ensued with a blown motor in Indy and a crash that wasn’t of his making at World Wide Technology Raceway, which tilted the balance in favor of Pato O’Ward.
VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Scott Dixon

Special guest Scott Dixon joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for the latest episode of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge. Dixon, the six-time and reigning champ, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly preview Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Portland at rollercoaster WeatherTech...
eNASCAR drivers offer an early preview of LA Coliseum track

Testing of NASCAR’s LA Coliseum track began on iRacing roughly two weeks ago, Blake Reynolds, a driver in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and one of the roughly 20 drivers who took part explained to RACER. NASCAR has used iRacing to test out potential track changes, and video of the track within the simulator was shown on Fox Sports’ NASCAR Race Hub.
Braun joins Scuderia Corsa in expanded Long Beach GTD field

Seventeen GT Daytona entries will spearhead a 26-car field for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This will be the first race on the streets of Long Beach since 2019, after 2020’s running was canceled owing to the pandemic. DPi and GT Le Mans bring no surprises but entries...
Goodwood Revival live stream

Welcome to the 2021 Goodwood Revival, a feast of classic motorsport and a magical step back in time at the Goodwood Racing circuit in England. Three days of historic motorsport action includes four two-driver races, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy for classic early-’60s GTs, the RAC TT Celebration for later ’60s GTs, the Brooklands Trophy for pre-war sports cars and the slightly unhinged John Whitmore Trophy presented by Sure for Mini Coopers, featuring F1 drivers, Le Mans winners, W Series racers and more. There will be F1 action, sports prototypes, bikes, touring cars, Formula Juniors and even pedal cars and bicycles through Sunday, September 19.
What do IndyCar’s contenders need to do at Laguna to stay in the hunt?

Fingers will be busily tapping away on calculators this Sunday in Monterey. With each gain or loss of position during the 95-lap contest at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, teams in contention for the NTT IndyCar Series championship will be keeping track of where their drivers fall within the standings at the penultimate round.
Hinchcliffe says his future prospects are wide open

James Hinchcliffe isn’t sure where he’ll be working next season, but the 11-year veteran of the NTT IndyCar Series is confident it will involve driving race cars in some capacity. His team, Andretti Autosport, is expected to welcome as new driver to the No. 29 Honda he currently occupies, so...
Legendary 1955 Silver Arrows at Goodwood Revival

Two Silver Arrows from the Mercedes-Benz Classic collection will be showcased at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival in honor of British racing driver, Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away in April 2020. One, the 300 SLR (W 196 S) is the late British star’s most famous racing car. Boasting starting number...
