STEPHENS: It can happen to you

Survive and advance ended up being the theme of the night for William Byron and Alex Bowman. With a pair of top-five finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports teammates jumped above the playoff grid cutline to advance into the Round of 12. Byron finished third for his first top-five finish in nearly a month to overcome an 18-point deficit. Bowman finished fifth and broke the tie he was in on the cutline.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO