STEPHENS: It can happen to you

Welcome to the 2021 Goodwood Revival, a feast of classic motorsport and a magical step back in time at the Goodwood Racing circuit in England. Three days of historic motorsport action includes four two-driver races, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy for classic early-’60s GTs, the RAC TT Celebration for later ’60s GTs, the Brooklands Trophy for pre-war sports cars and the slightly unhinged John Whitmore Trophy presented by Sure for Mini Coopers, featuring F1 drivers, Le Mans winners, W Series racers and more. There will be F1 action, sports prototypes, bikes, touring cars, Formula Juniors and even pedal cars and bicycles through Sunday, September 19.
