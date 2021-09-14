CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2027

 7 days ago

A new research report titled global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2027. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
Synthetic Zeolites Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled "Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Forecast to 2028" that offers an in-depth assessment of current market scenario and dynamics along with a comprehensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the materials & chemicals industry. The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
Orthobiologics Market Size 202-26: Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Orthobiologics are...
Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth and Driving Factors 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global dairy alternatives market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Dairy alternatives are dairy-free food and beverage products that are sourced from plants. They are gaining widespread popularity among the masses as the preferred alternative for conventional animal-based milk and milk products. Widely obtained from soy, rice, oats, almond, cashew and coconut, these products are characterized by a similar taste and texture to the traditional dairy products. They are rich in iron, iodine, zinc, calcium, riboflavin, vitamins, minerals, magnesium and potassium with low levels of fat and calories. Consequently, their regular consumption offers numerous health benefits, including repairing damaged cells, maintaining a healthy weight and improving the bone structure.
Incense Sticks Market Size in India 2021-26: Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," provide the incense sticks market size india is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape.
Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
Body Composition Analyzer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the body composition analyzer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Body composition analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%-13%. In this market, bio-impedance analyzers is the largest segment by product type, whereas hospitals are is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing health clubs and fitness centers.
Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
Combination Trucks Market Strong Outlook; Expensive Valuations | MAN, Iveco, Hino, Navistar International

Global Combination Trucks Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Combination Trucks market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Combination Trucks market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Positive Demand Outlook, Supportive Valuations | ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps, Inc., CapsCanada, Capsugel

Global Vegetarian Capsule Materials Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegetarian Capsule Materials market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegetarian Capsule Materials market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Near-Infrared Imaging Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2027

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast to 2028. The Near-Infrared Imaging study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Near-Infrared Imaging report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region..
Agricultural Lubricants Market Growth, Development Strategy, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Agricultural Lubricants Market. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Lubricants Market landscape.The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions.
Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

Increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector, the rise in the incidence rate of chronic conditions have resulted in boosting the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market. The global peripherally inserted central catheters market is forecast to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data....
Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Bain & Company, GEP, Boston Consulting, Infosys Consulting

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture Consulting, IBM Global Services, Bain & Company, GEP, Infosys Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Consulting, Capgemini Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deloitte Consulting, McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory, KPMG Advisory & Ernst & Young Advisory etc.
