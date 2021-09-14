CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anton takes stake in Benedict Cumberbatch's SunnyMarch

Cover picture for the articleUK-French production and financing outfit Anton has taken a minority stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch. The companies will partner on a development slate of high-end feature films, with Anton financing, co-producing and handling sales on the projects that develop through the agreement. The deal focuses only on film...

