Market for Mushroom Substrate Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period 2018 - 2028

 7 days ago

A mushroom substrate is a substance on which mushroom grows, it acts as a medium for mycelium to grow and proliferate. The most common mushroom substrate used is cereal straw such as rye, wheat and oats, as it helps to grow many different varieties of mushroom. Mushroom cultivation is an old practice but now it has become popular across the globe. Mushroom substrates are utilized mostly by producers for the small-scale production of mycelium. Mushroom substrates can be produced from any clean agricultural waste material on which spawn is added. Spawn is a nutritious material on which mycelium starts growing and then the mushroom starts colonizing on mushroom substrates. Use of mushroom substrate is also an eco-friendly way of cultivating mushroom. Mycelium cultivation through mushroom substrates has helped to ease the helplessness of poverty and have strengthened livelihoods, as it does not require access to land and significant capital investment. As a result of these properties, call for mushroom substrates is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

