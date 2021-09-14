NSCLS Drugs Market: A Comprehensive Study By Key Players - OSI Pharmaceuticals, QIAGEN NV, Pfizer, Novartis

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.82%. Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that can originate with or without oxygen. In contact with air, it converts sugar into biomass energy and Co2. Whereas in the lack of oxygen, it does not grow effectively, and the sugar energy is transformed into its derivatives such as ethanol glycerol and C02. As it is a precious resource of vitamins and high dietary proteins and commonly used in the production of food products, including cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs bread, vegetables, and fermented meat.

