Fintech Market Size Worth USD 190.80 Billion at CAGR of 8.5%, 2028 -Reports and Data

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Rising Internet in various processes, and implementation of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Market Size – USD 100.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smartphones and banking apps. The global Fintech...

www.thedallasnews.net

