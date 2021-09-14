CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

The global automotive diagnostics is expected to reach USD .6 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing applications of cloud diagnostics, neural networks and artificial intelligence, governments initiatives, due to increasing environmental concerns, intense competition in the car manufacturing, need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering oems a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry.

www.thedallasnews.net

Las Vegas Herald

Kraft Paper Market Size Worth To Reach USD 22.38 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Increasing demand for recycled paper bags and kraft paper over polyethylene for carrying and packaging products at supermarkets and malls such as food products is expected to open up a range of lucrative opportunities for growth of companies operating in the market. In addition, rising preference for materials that are compliant with green regulations suggested by FDA is boosting demand for kraft paper and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Dystrophin Market To Reach USD 13.02 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 47% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dystrophin Market was valued at 0.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 47% percent. The growth of the dystrophin market is more in countries such as U.S, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom; where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Fintech Market Size Worth USD 190.80 Billion at CAGR of 8.5%, 2028 -Reports and Data

Rising Internet in various processes, and implementation of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Market Size – USD 100.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smartphones and banking apps. The global Fintech...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Siding Market Set to Hit New Highs: Expected to Reach USD 118.50 billion by 2027

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries. The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

The global body in white (BIW) was valued at USD 74.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global body in white (BIW) was valued at USD 74.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 88.9 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The major drivers of the growths are – robust growth in commercial car production globally, increasing usage of high cost material, reduction in the vehicle weight to reduce the fuel economy and meet the emission standards; however, the is expected to face headwind due to the high cost of manufacturing methods is considered as a restraining factor for the growth in the.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size to Reach USD 15.15 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 22.6% | Reports and Data

Rising awareness about the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol and growing medical uses of CBD are the major market growth drivers. The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is expected to reach USD 15.15 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The most important factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness about the medicinal uses of CBD and increasing government approvals for cannabidiol use in numerous consumer products. Increasing research & development activities related CBD, increasing incorporation of CBD in a wide range of food and beverage products, rising health consciousness among consumers, and growing demand for cannabis in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are other major factors expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Aerogel Market Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Aerogel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global aerogel market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Aerogel, also known as frozen smoke, refers to a translucent and synthetic solid-state substance with extremely low density and excellent thermal insulation properties. It is commonly produced by replacing the liquid element of the gel with gas in a high-temperature environment. Aerogel is light in weight and has a high surface area. It is widely utilized in numerous industrial and commercial applications across the globe.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Aerospace Fastener Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028 CAGR of 6.5%

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Body Composition Analyzer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the body composition analyzer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Body composition analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%-13%. In this market, bio-impedance analyzers is the largest segment by product type, whereas hospitals are is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing health clubs and fitness centers.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Tank Insulation Market Suppliers, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Tank Insulation Industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Tank Insulation market's historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Tank Insulation market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future. Some of the key business growth strategies include partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and joint ventures.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

BTX Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global BTX industry. Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is expected to reach USD 228.38 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is also known as an electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. The chargers and the components that are built to create them are known as EVSE. They increase safety by facilitating two-way communication within the electric vehicle and the charging station. Electric buses and other large electric vehicles are growing in demand in this market, respectively. While electric buses are available commercially, larger heavy-duty vehicles are still under development.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook To Reach USD 44.91 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Powered Data Buoy Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Powered Data Buoy industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
NFL

