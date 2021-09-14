CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

The global Off Highway Vehicle Engine is expected to reach USD 51.43 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Off-highway engines is a machine designed in a way that converts some form of energy into mechanical energy. It is mainly used in vehicles off the road. These vehicles are driven on and off tiled or stony and pebbly surfaces. They have large tires and flexible suspension.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Oxygen Scavengers Market Worth To Reach USD 2.78 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Oxygen Scavengers Market is forecast to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for packaged new, nutritious, and premium products is expected to fuel the market development. The properties of oxygen absorption provided by scavengers help to preserve the consistency of different consumables. Demand for oxygen scavengers in the food and beverage industry is increasing since they protect from external micro-organisms, spoilage, loss of color and nutrients, and rancidity of food.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Foam Tape Market Forecast To Reach USD 14.24 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The growing incidence of cancer and cardiac diseases coupled with advancement in technology is driving the optical coherence tomography market. The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2,473.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Deutz Ag#European Union#Reports And Data#Asia Pacific#Cagr#Apac#Cummins Inc#Kubota Corporation#Caterpillar Inc
Las Vegas Herald

Paperboard Packaging Market Growth To Reach USD 262.60 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook To Reach USD 44.91 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 44.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the electrical and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads and controllers, mobile phones, alternators, and electric motors. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the demand of the soft magnetic material market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Yeast Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.82%. Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that can originate with or without oxygen. In contact with air, it converts sugar into biomass energy and Co2. Whereas in the lack of oxygen, it does not grow effectively, and the sugar energy is transformed into its derivatives such as ethanol glycerol and C02. As it is a precious resource of vitamins and high dietary proteins and commonly used in the production of food products, including cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs bread, vegetables, and fermented meat.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
thedallasnews.net

Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Terahertz Technologies Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Terahertz Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global terahertz technologies market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Terahertz (THz) technologies are based on electromagnetic radiation (EMR), which lies in the spectrum between infrared radiation (IR) and microwaves. They can penetrate paper, wood, clothing, plastic, ceramics, cardboard, masonry, etc., without causing any damage. THz technologies yield high-resolution images and aid in transferring vast amounts of data quickly. Furthermore, their low-energy levels make them non-invasive, non-destructive, and intrinsically safe for humans, plants, and animals, compared to X-rays and near-infrared radiation (NIR).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled, "Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

PPM and IT Governance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Oracle, Microsoft, HPE

The latest independent research document on Global PPM and IT Governance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The PPM and IT Governance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of PPM and IT Governance market report advocates analysis of Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, InLoox, EPM Live, SAP, Planisware, Sciforma, Changepoint, Planview, CA Technologies, GenSight, Clarizen, Daptiv & AtTask.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028

The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market is expected to reach USD 228.38 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment is also known as an electric charging point or electric vehicle charging station. The chargers and the components that are built to create them are known as EVSE. They increase safety by facilitating two-way communication within the electric vehicle and the charging station. Electric buses and other large electric vehicles are growing in demand in this market, respectively. While electric buses are available commercially, larger heavy-duty vehicles are still under development.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Longevity And Anti Senescence Therapy Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report - 2028 | TMR Report

Aging is a natural process, yixue anti-aging, refers to some with inhibition, delay the aging process of the body, can promote the overall health, make the body in the genetic factors within the life limit to maintain a better intelligence and physical strength. Aging, however much you may be reluctant to do it, is a natural part of life. Skin can appear as the lapse of years a variety of problems are like furrow, flabby, chromatic spot, dark dumb etc. Anti-aging is to help reduce the production of free radicals and increase skin elasticity by supplementing antioxidant substances, while supplementing collagen or enzyme, anti-aging dietary therapy and anti-aging skin care products can effectively delay aging.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Combination Trucks Market Strong Outlook; Expensive Valuations | MAN, Iveco, Hino, Navistar International

Global Combination Trucks Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Combination Trucks market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Combination Trucks market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cast Elastomers Market Applications, Products, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Cast Elastomers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Cast Elastomers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Cast Elastomers Market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Cast Elastomers Market landscape.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Aerospace Fastener Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028 CAGR of 6.5%

The global aerospace fastener market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for flight journey across the world is estimated to stimulate the market demand in the upcoming years. Airlines across the globe are increasing their activities to cater to more passengers by updating their fleets and adding modern aircraft that are more fuel-efficient to compete with low-cost competitors while sustaining healthy profitability. As aerospace fasteners are used in the manufacturing of aircraft, the demand for these components is anticipated to increase as more people opt for air travel both domestically and internationally. The aviation industry has seen substantial growth over the past 20 years, with the number of passengers rising from 1.47 Billion in 1998 to 3.98 Billion in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Geotextile Market Suppliers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Geotextile Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy