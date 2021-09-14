CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2020-2027

 7 days ago

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Body Composition Analyzer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the body composition analyzer market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Body composition analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%-13%. In this market, bio-impedance analyzers is the largest segment by product type, whereas hospitals are is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing health clubs and fitness centers.
DALLAS, TX
Geotextile Market Suppliers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Geotextile Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
INDUSTRY
Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Competitive Outlook, Industry Growth and Driving Factors 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global dairy alternatives market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Dairy alternatives are dairy-free food and beverage products that are sourced from plants. They are gaining widespread popularity among the masses as the preferred alternative for conventional animal-based milk and milk products. Widely obtained from soy, rice, oats, almond, cashew and coconut, these products are characterized by a similar taste and texture to the traditional dairy products. They are rich in iron, iodine, zinc, calcium, riboflavin, vitamins, minerals, magnesium and potassium with low levels of fat and calories. Consequently, their regular consumption offers numerous health benefits, including repairing damaged cells, maintaining a healthy weight and improving the bone structure.
AGRICULTURE
Orthobiologics Market Size 202-26: Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Orthobiologics are...
INDUSTRY
LED Lighting Market Revenue Size, Trends, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The LED Lighting Market is anticipated to gain a valuation of USD 111.20 billion by the end of 2027, growing from its valuation of USD 100.09 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 1.83% throughout the projected period. The LED lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing use of LED lights in the residents and business organizations. The cost-efficient and energy-saving features of the LED lighting are adding traction to the growth of the market.
MARKETS
Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
MARKETS
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

Increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector, the rise in the incidence rate of chronic conditions have resulted in boosting the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market. The global peripherally inserted central catheters market is forecast to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data....
MARKETS
Guar Gum Powder Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Guar Gum Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global guar gum powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 1.36 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Water Filters Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2026

The global water filters market is forecast to reach USD 18.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for water filters owing to the extreme increase of waste disposal into rivers and regulations with safe drinking water by different regulatory bodies globally. Many households have started adopting the technology in developed and developing countries because of its affordable pricing.
MARKETS
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
INDUSTRY
Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
INDUSTRY
Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.
MARKETS
Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
BUSINESS
Tank Insulation Market Suppliers, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data offers a panoramic view of the global Tank Insulation Industry and its key segments. The report offers a concise market summary and highlights the key factors influencing market growth. The data & information provided by the report have been obtained through meticulous research on the market. The report takes a close look at the Tank Insulation market's historical, present, and future scenarios and explains the paradigm shifts taking place in this business landscape. Industry growth rate, consumer demand, supply ratio, industry worth, and several market trends & opportunities are some of the critical factors highlighted in the report. The report throws light on the competitive landscape of the global Tank Insulation market and systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the principal strategies & initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion and growth in the near future. Some of the key business growth strategies include partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and joint ventures.
MARKETS
Aerogel Market Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Aerogel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global aerogel market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Aerogel, also known as frozen smoke, refers to a translucent and synthetic solid-state substance with extremely low density and excellent thermal insulation properties. It is commonly produced by replacing the liquid element of the gel with gas in a high-temperature environment. Aerogel is light in weight and has a high surface area. It is widely utilized in numerous industrial and commercial applications across the globe.
INDUSTRY
Optical Coherence Tomography Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The growing incidence of cancer and cardiac diseases coupled with advancement in technology is driving the optical coherence tomography market. The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2,473.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.
MARKETS

