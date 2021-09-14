CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Lightweight Material Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

 8 days ago

The global Automotive Lightweight Material Market in the pre-COVID scenario was projected to grow from USD 85.2 billion in 2020 to USD 116.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. However, due to COVID-19, most of the countries have imposed a complete lockdown for almost more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market is estimated to observe a decline post-COVID-19 due to the impact on vehicle production. The automotive lightweight material market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Aircraft Mounts Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2027

The global Aircraft Mounts market is forecasted to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the improved protection from frequency disturbances and isolation from vibrations, thus reducing the noise to an extent, thereby protecting and supporting the avionics equipment by acting as high capacity insulators. However, with an increase in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) activities market is growing with rising replacement rates for aircraft mounts, which may hamper the demand of the market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Waste to Energy Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Aerospace & Defense Materials Market Analysis By Industry Value, Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast 2027 CAGR of 3.8%

The global aerospace & defense materials market is expected to reach USD 27.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the aerospace & defense materials market is owing to the increasing demand for innovative and high-quality metals and alloys in the aerospace and defense industry. Various applications, including carrying of passengers, astronauts, or fighter pilots, increase the market demand for aerospace products, which must comply with the performance and quality of the highest standards under extreme conditions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Electric Motor Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global electric motor market reached a value of US$ 108.3 Billion in 2020. Electric motors are electro-mechanical machines that work on the principle of electromagnetic induction. Compared to a fossil-fuel engine, electric motors offer better cost-effectiveness, consume lesser energy, require lower maintenance, provide higher endurance for fluctuating voltages, etc. As a result, electric motors find widespread applications across diverse industries ranging from automobiles to oil and gas, where they are installed in machine tools, compressors, electric cars, industrial fans, etc.
MARKETS
Food-Grade Gases Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027

The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market. Global food-grade gases market revenue growth is also being driven by research and development and various technological advancements to enhance shelf life and maintain quality of packaged and frozen food products.
MARKETS
Intumescent Coatings Market Overview, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The recent study, Intumescent Coatings Market forecasts the business performance of the Intumescent Coatings market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. The study considers the estimated period as the base duration and brings to light the important information associated with the market size, share and growth rate of the Intumescent Coatings market. Apart from this, the research closely examines the market share occupied by some of the prominent market players in the Intumescent Coatings market for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. Researchers behind the research unmask vital statistics on market segmentation including product types, application, sale and geography.
BUSINESS
Aerospace Composites Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report CAGR of 9.2%

The global Aerospace Composites market is forecast to reach USD 63.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global aerospace composites market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increased production of aircraft due to the boom in the aeronautical industry. The aerospace sector contributes to a significant share of the composite market due to the increased use of light materials for interior and exterior parts. The increase in air traffic associated with the number of low-cost carriers coming to emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American economies to facilitate air travel is expected to be a key driver for the aviation industry, which will lead to, the growth in the aerospace composites market. Besides, the improved standard of living associated with the aerospace industry of laissez-faire in the Middle East has led to an increase in demand for cheap air travel, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Drug Infusion Systems Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global drug infusion systems market size reached USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for safe and precise drug delivery systems is a key driver expected to drive global drug infusion systems market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of drug infusion systems for chronic pain management is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global drug infusion systems market in the near future. Increasing integration of advanced equipment and up-gradation of drug infusion systems, such as flow monitoring and microï¬‚ow regulators, is expected to boost global drug infusion systems market revenue growth going ahead.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Catalyst Carriers Market Overview, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2028

The Global Catalyst Carriers Market report added by Reports and Data analyzes the industry from a panoramic perspective to offer in-depth insights about the Catalyst Carriers industry to help the readers understand crucial aspects of the market. The report offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, applications and types. It covers details about market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, industry growth rate, key statistical data, market trends, and overall industry overview. It provides a complete overview of current and emerging trends, developments, patterns, regulatory frameworks and government policies, latest technological advancements, product launches and brand promotions, R&D activities.
MARKETS
Electrical Steel Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Global Electrical Steel Market is forecast to reach USD 24.40 billion by 2027. The major factors contributing to this growth is the increase in investments in infrastructure development and urbanization across the world. There is a surge in demand from the energy generation and transmission sector, and the introduction of electric vehicles is largely driving the industry's growth.
INDUSTRY
Plastic Water Storage Tank Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the plastic water storage tank market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from water storage tanks with polyurethane coating to 7 layered water storage tanks. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2%. In this market, polyethylene is the largest segment by polymer, whereas residential is largest by end use. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing population and construction activities.
DALLAS, TX
Architectural Lighting Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Architectural Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global architectural lighting market reached a strong growth in 2020. Architectural lighting refers to the process of providing electric and daylight lighting in architectural and urban environments. This process offers various benefits, including affordability, reliability, longer lifespan and cost-efficiency. Architectural lighting primarily concentrates on the proper functionality, energy efficiency and aesthetics of an area. It is widely employed across various sectors, which include retail, hospitality, industrial, residential, education, and commercial.
CONSTRUCTION
Industrial Sugar Market Share 2021 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Competitive Landscape 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Industrial Sugar Market is expected to reach USD 45.6 billion by the year 2027, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020-2027. Industrial sugar is a flourishing commodity across the world that is driving the market. An increase in the usual international prices and the surge in the importance of international trade of sugar are resulting in the rising demand for industrial sugar. Furthermore, the progress is principally supplemented by the increasing population and the growing consumption of sweetened items. The growth in the confectionery products, especially bakery foods, are driving the higher usage of industrial sugar in the market. Nevertheless, certain limitations like water consumption due to monoculture production of industrial sugar is a foremost restraint for the industrial sugar market across the world. Additionally, the sudden impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will hinder the growth by halting production and disrupting the supply chain.
INDUSTRY
3D Printing Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. 3D printing is the procedure of converting a computer-created design into a three-dimensional product. It produces intricate layouts by utilizing limited materials, along with increasing productivity, reducing operational costs, and incurring minimal wastage. 3D printing technology is used extensively in stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, etc. At present, it is widely adopted across diverse sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, education, etc.
SOFTWARE
Functional Shots Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Functional Shots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global functional shots market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Functional shots include yogurt, enhanced water, fruit juices, sports and energy drinks, and ready-to-eat (RTE) teas. They are mainly prepared using onion, ginger, black pepper, mushrooms, beetroot, garlic, and seaweeds. Their consumption assists in preventing diarrhea, bowel diseases and ingestion. As they also aid in improving the immune system, their sales are increasing around the world.
MARKETS
Mobile Money Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026

The Mobile Money market is expected to grow from USD 16.1 Billion in 2018 to USD 143.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of smartphones, increase in online transactions and e-banking, rise in advanced mobile applications and technology advancements, rise of e-commerce, Need to connect the virtual financial world with reality and enhanced flexibility provisions among the mobile money services, NFC taking mobile money to a new level and supporting public authorities are some of the driving factors of the market.
NFL
Algae Products Market : Opportunities And Challenges

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Facility Type, Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
ECONOMY
Biogas Power Plant Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2026

The Biogas Power Plant Market is expected to grow from USD 12.24 Billion in 2018 to USD 24.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is expected to be driven by an increasingly enhanced support shown by government and private bodies to the owners of biogas plants in terms of financial incentives and the favorable nature of regulations being established.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thermal Interface Materials Market 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global thermal interface materials market grew exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Thermal interface materials are widely used to facilitate heat dissipation between two heat-producing devices. They are generally made up of silicone and offer a thick bond line that aims to provide effective heat transfer while enhancing the performance and shelf life of electronic devices. Some of the commonly utilized thermal interface materials are adhesive tapes, phase-change materials, potting compounds, liquid adhesives, and gels and greases.
MARKETS

