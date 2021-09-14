Automotive Lightweight Material Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

The global Aerospace Composites market is forecast to reach USD 63.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global aerospace composites market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increased production of aircraft due to the boom in the aeronautical industry. The aerospace sector contributes to a significant share of the composite market due to the increased use of light materials for interior and exterior parts. The increase in air traffic associated with the number of low-cost carriers coming to emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American economies to facilitate air travel is expected to be a key driver for the aviation industry, which will lead to, the growth in the aerospace composites market. Besides, the improved standard of living associated with the aerospace industry of laissez-faire in the Middle East has led to an increase in demand for cheap air travel, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

