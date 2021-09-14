Axl Rose threw away the Alice In Chains demo I handed him, recalls GN’R fan Jerry Cantrell

SPIN is celebrating 30 years of METALLICA's self-titled LP, better known as the "Black Album," by asking 30 artists to share what the effort means to them. Among the musicians paying tribute to the record is GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, who said: "I think any METALLICA album is a given for a hard rock/metal record collection. They are the pinnacle of that style of music, and they were among the first bands to revolutionize that particular style and sound. But the Black Album crossed over in a way that made them a household name and they achieved that while maintaining their sonic integrity, songwriting and attitude. They took their signature style and recorded an album that became universally accessible, but still fucking cool. That is no small feat and maybe something that artists like METALLICA might not even want to do — but it happened on this record. For them, the Black Album's legacy will live on forever."

