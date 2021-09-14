CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Bigger Than Expected | Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, Philips, GE Health

 7 days ago

Global Deep Learning in CT Scanners Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Deep Learning in CT Scanners market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Deep Learning in CT Scanners market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
A CAGR Of 3.9% Expected To Be Registered Between 2018-2026 for Sodium Propionate Market

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global sodium propionate market in its upcoming outlook, titled, 'Sodium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026'. In terms of value, the global sodium propionate market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital insights in detail.
Antibody Services Market Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

The global antibody services market size is expected to reach USD 3.30 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth are rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy, increasing focus on pharmaceutical and biological research, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, steady investment by government and private investors, and increasing demand for protein therapeutics. Antibody development is a process of characterization and generation of antibodies. Antibody purification services involve complete isolation of polyclinical bodies from serum or isolation of monoclonal antibodies from culture supernatant or ascites fluid. Scientists use antibody purification procedures to generate antibodies for biosensors to detect various infections.
Incense Sticks Market Size in India 2021-26: Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Incense Sticks (Agarbatti & Dhoop) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," provide the incense sticks market size india is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type, demographics, distribution channel and Geography Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape.
Orthobiologics Market Size 202-26: Share, Growth, Trends, Outlook and Forecast - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Orthobiologics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global orthobiologics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Orthobiologics are...
Slide Stainers Market Size, Share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.
Laboratory Centrifuges Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast to 2028. The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Laboratory centrifuge instruments consist of an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices follow several ultra-centrifugal separation techniques such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement.
Optical Coherence Tomography Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The growing incidence of cancer and cardiac diseases coupled with advancement in technology is driving the optical coherence tomography market. The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2,473.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.
Longevity And Anti Senescence Therapy Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report - 2028 | TMR Report

Aging is a natural process, yixue anti-aging, refers to some with inhibition, delay the aging process of the body, can promote the overall health, make the body in the genetic factors within the life limit to maintain a better intelligence and physical strength. Aging, however much you may be reluctant to do it, is a natural part of life. Skin can appear as the lapse of years a variety of problems are like furrow, flabby, chromatic spot, dark dumb etc. Anti-aging is to help reduce the production of free radicals and increase skin elasticity by supplementing antioxidant substances, while supplementing collagen or enzyme, anti-aging dietary therapy and anti-aging skin care products can effectively delay aging.
Terahertz Technologies Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Terahertz Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global terahertz technologies market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Terahertz (THz) technologies are based on electromagnetic radiation (EMR), which lies in the spectrum between infrared radiation (IR) and microwaves. They can penetrate paper, wood, clothing, plastic, ceramics, cardboard, masonry, etc., without causing any damage. THz technologies yield high-resolution images and aid in transferring vast amounts of data quickly. Furthermore, their low-energy levels make them non-invasive, non-destructive, and intrinsically safe for humans, plants, and animals, compared to X-rays and near-infrared radiation (NIR).
Geotextile Market Suppliers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled Global Geotextile Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth, and evaluation of key segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, end-user, and prominent players of the industry. The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2027

Report Summary:The report titled "Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market" offers a primary overview of the Digital Textile Printing Equipment industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Digital Textile Printing Equipment industry.
The Ground Support Equipment Gse Tires Air Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

PMR publishes key insights on the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market in its latest research report "Ground Support Equipment Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028", which analyzes the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market in its entirety. The global Ground Support Equipment Tires market is projected to have been valued at US$ 395.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to generate incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 233.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028.
Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The latest study, titled "Global Energy Efficient Glass Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.
Kids Shampoo Market is Going to Boom | LOreal, Weleda, Reveur, Andalou

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kids Shampoo Market with latest edition released by AMA. Kids Shampoo Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Kids Shampoo industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Kids Shampoo producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Kids Shampoo Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRT) Tapes market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global laboratory proficiency testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Laboratory proficiency testing is conducted to determine the performance of analytical laboratories. This is a mandatory prior requirement for laboratory accreditation as per the ISO 17025 standard. It includes proficiency tests, including the detection of organic contaminants in environmental samples and stable isotope composition of natural products. These tests are widely adopted by the food and beverages and cosmetics industries to ensure the optimum performance of their laboratories.
Car E-Commerce Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | CarGurus, AutoTrader, CarsDirect, Kelley Blue Book

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Car E-Commerce Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Car enthusiast Forums, CarMax, Renrenche.com, TrueCar, Carvana, Cars.com, Inc, CarsDirect, AutoTrader, Kelley Blue Book, Renrenche, Autolist, CarGurus, Edmunds, Instamotor, Hemmings, Amazon, Guazi.com, AutoTempest, UXIN GROUP & Cheyipai etc.
Surface Disinfectant Market, Growth, Region, Industry Outlook and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Surface Disinfectant market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Surface Disinfectant market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Surface Disinfectant market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
Zirconium Market Size, Growth, Revenue Analysis, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Zirconium market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Zirconium market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
