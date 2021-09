CHARLOTTE, Nc (press release) – In the aftermath of the destruction brought by Hurricane Ida, the need for help is paramount for those in Southern Louisiana. As uncertainty increases regarding when electricity and water will be restored to the New Orleans area, the need for a helping hand and donations is greater than ever. Diamonds Direct, a direct diamond importer and leading U.S. independent jewelry retailer, announced today that they are gathering monetary donations from their brick and mortar locations as well as their online website to directly help those impacted by the wrath of Category 4 Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO