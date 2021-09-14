CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash During Morning Rush Hour Sends Three To The Hospital

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–At least three people were taken to the hospital, following a crash during rush hour Tuesday morning at Highway 77 and West Pioneers Boulevard. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says four vehicles were involved, with one of them turning onto eastbound Pioneers and was hit by a northbound car on Highway 77. One of the people taken to the hospital has, what are described as, substantial injuries but nothing life-threatening.

