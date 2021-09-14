CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAMHSA Awards $123 Million in Grants for Multifront Approach to Combat the Nation’s Overdose Epidemic

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department of Health and Human Services – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is awarding more than $123 million in funding through six grant programs to provide multifaceted support to communities and health care providers as the Nation continues to combat the overdose epidemic. These SAMHSA...

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 0

NewsChannel 36

NYS receives $4.25 million grant for prescription drug and opioid overdose prevention

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State received a $4.25 million grant to help prevent prescription drug and opioid overdose-related deaths. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration gifted the grant to use over a five-year period. Not only will it help individuals and families struggling with addiction, but it will also fund training for first responders, overdose prevention and other community-based service providers and partners.
POLITICS
1420 WBSM

Fall River Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Grant for Substance Abuse Prevention

The City of Fall River just got a heavy hitter in the fight against substance abuse thanks to the U.S. Department of Health’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The 2021 First Responders Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Act (FR-CARA) grant will provide nearly $2 million over the next four years to address pertinent issues of substance abuse and behavioral health in Fall River and the surrounding areas.
FALL RIVER, MA
Sterling Journal-Advocate

CSU research center receives award to help combat opioid epidemic in rural areas

Colorado saw its highest increase in drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020 with a 38 percent increase. Of the nearly 71,000 nationwide drug overdose deaths in 2019, over 70 percent of them involved an opioid. In response to the opioid crisis, Colorado State University’s Prevention Research Center in the...
HEALTH
capecod.com

Sheriff’s Office awarded 5 year grant to fight opioid epidemic

BOURNE – Sheriff James M. Cummings announced today that the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a Grant from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Substance Abuse Treatment. The grant, in the amount of 2.6 million dollars over five years, will allow the Sheriff’s Office to expand its current Medication Assisted Treatment Program and strengthen the Sheriff’s Inmate Reentry Programs at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Xavier Becerra
NEWS10 ABC

$4.25 Million grant awarded on opioid overdose awareness day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Governor Hochul received a $4.25 million grant over a five-year period from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services to help prevent community drug and opioid overdose-related deaths. The announcement coincides with the first-ever NYS Opioid Overdose Awareness Day organized by the NYS Department...
ALBANY, NY
Central Illinois Proud

UnityPoint Health awarded $4 million in grants to expand mental health services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Millions of dollars are coming to a local healthcare system to expand mental health services. UnityPlace has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. UnityPlace will receive $2 million over the next two years for...
PEORIA, IL
stateofreform.com

Florida overdose response programs receive $4.3 million from SAMHSA

The latest round of funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will distribute approximately $4.3 million across eight organizations in Florida. SAMHSA awarded a total of $123 million nationally, divided into six types of grant programs to provide communities and health providers with “multifaceted support.”. Get...
HEALTH
Big Country 96.9

AMHC Receives $2.5 Million Grant to Help Combat Opioid Epidemic in Aroostook County

Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC) has been awarded $2.5 million to support and expand their Medication Assisted Treatment services, Maine's Congressional delegation announced on Monday. “For nearly six decades, Aroostook Mental Health Center has been committed to improving the health of rural and underserved communities,” stated Senators Susan Collins and...
MENTAL HEALTH
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces $23.7 Million in Grant Awards to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Funding Supports Gun Violence Prevention Efforts Including Job Training and Placement, Community Activities, and Expansion of Gun Violence Intervention Programs. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding for several gun violence prevention efforts, which include job training, community activities, and intervener staffing in communities seeing the highest concentration of gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
holycitysinner.com

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Awarded National Child Traumatic Stress Network’s Five-Year Federal Grant

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, was awarded $1,994,368 from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network/Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (NCTSN-SAMHSA). To be implemented over the next five years, the grant will assist Dee Norton’s continued expansion of high-quality, evidence-based services and consultation work from therapy developers and international experts in child maltreatment.
ADVOCACY
Fountain Hills Times

Opioid epidemic, overdose treatment focus of forum

For those interested in learning more about the opioid epidemic, the use of overdose countermeasures such as Narcan and more, Guardian Training & Consulting will offer a free seminar later this month. Guardian owners Josh and Karen Logan will be joined by Director of Medical Operations Tim Freund to host...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County combats addiction with Overdose Awareness Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the last two years, Jefferson County officials have noticed a disturbing upward trend in the number of overdose deaths. In their effort to combat addiction, Overdose Awareness Day was observed in Watertown Wednesday. People gathered outside city hall. “We have lost 50 people in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
AMA

Physicians’ progress toward ending the nation’s drug overdose epidemic

This is an executive summary of highlights from the 2021 report on physicians’ actions to help end the nation’s drug-related overdose and death epidemic—and what still needs to be done. Opioid prescriptions decrease for 10th consecutive year, but deaths continue to increase. It’s time to change course. A new, collective...
HEALTH
Comments / 0

