CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hoda and Jenna wear J. Lo and Billie Eilish’s Met Gala looks

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager didn’t attend the Met Gala, but that didn’t stop them from dressing for the occasion. They “try on” the outfits Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish wore.Sept. 14, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Hoda
HelloGiggles

Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet

There's no doubt that Billie Eilish's Met Gala gown was inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe. From the top of her perfectly coifed blonde head to the bottoms of her feet, Eilish exuded Old Hollywood glamour on the September 13th carpet on fashion's biggest day of the year. She wore a voluminous gown—directly inspired by Monroe's 1951 Oscars gown—to take on her hosting duties at the event, and everything about the ensemble is quite literally flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
at40.com

Billie Eilish Agreed To Wear Oscar De La Renta At The Met On One Condition

Billie Eilish leaned into the glam for her 2021 Met Gala look by wearing Oscar de la Renta on had one condition: The brand stop selling fur. On Monday (September 14), Eilish, 19, grabbed headlines when she made her grand debut in an oversized Oscar de la Renta gown made of peach tulle and, as per The New York Times, she enacted the major change in their design by wearing the brand to the event. In the interview, Eilish said she was "honored to have been a catalyst" for the company, admitting that she was shocked that "wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021."
BEAUTY & FASHION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Billie Eilish debuts Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Met Gala 2021: 'I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared'

Billie Eilish did not come to play at the Met Gala 2021. The 19-year-old mega-star – who is also a co-chair alongside Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, and Naomi Osaka at this year's biggest night in fashion – took to the red carpet for the first time (she was too young to attend before!) and looked absolutely incredible in a blush gown with a wavy platinum blonde bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala
Argus Observer Online

Billie Eilish dreamed of wearing ballgown

Billie Eilish had always dreamed of wearing a "proper ballgown" to the Met Gala. The 'bad guy' hitmaker walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13.09.21) in frothy blush Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the tulle dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards and loved having the chance of living out a childhood fantasy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Says Her Met Gala Beauty Look Is Inspired by Holiday Barbie, but We See Marilyn Monroe, Too

The Super Bowl of beauty is here — the 2021 Met Gala has officially kicked off, and it's stacking up to be everything we were hoping for and more. Especially now that Billie Eilish has arrived. The Happier Than Ever singer arrived in a larger-than-life blush ballgown with her newly chopped bob haircut and Old Hollywood glam-inspired makeup that screamed Marylin Monroe to us, but apparently, her inspiration came from somewhere else.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Billie Eilish's Met Gala 2021 Ensemble Proves Her New Retro Style Is One To Watch

At just 19-years old, Billie Eilish is known to make headlines. But, it’s not always for her music (though, her impeccable vocals are worth a lot of chatter). Rather, it’s the artist’s fashion sense, particularly, her signature baggy clothing (complemented by edgy neon green strands) that has become the talk of the town ever since she first stepped into the spotlight at 13-years-old with her hit “Ocean Eyes.” But, according to the singer’s past few public appearances, her style might be taking an unexpected turn. Case in point: Billie Eilish’s retro outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, which happens to be inspired by Barbie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe With Stunning Old Hollywood Look At Met Gala

While attending her very first Met Gala in 2021, Billie Eilish imitated one of America’s most iconic style icons — the one and only Marilyn Monroe!. Billie Eilish is now a member of fashion’s elite after being named co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala. The singer attended the event for the very first time on Sept. 13, and she definitely did not disappoint with her red carpet look. With the theme being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Billie fit the part perfectly in her glamorous ensemble, which channeled Marilyn Monroe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
codelist.biz

Met Gala Debut: Billie Eilish takes a stand against fur

Thanks to her, Oscar de la Renta will do without fur in the future. The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Billie Eilish: With her dress, she makes a mark against fur +++ On the wedding day, Annemarie Carpendale shows her registry office dress for the first time +++ Kim Kardashian in a fetish look at Fashion Week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Billie Eilish Wore This "Miracle Worker" Foundation to the Met Gala — and Shoppers Say It's a Gift for Aging Skin

The Met Gala was last night, and after a year(s) that's been full of stress, hair loss, and bad news, a smol dose of glamour was much appreciated. Theming the event "American" was a bold move in light of everything — but amidst Kim Kardashian dressed as a blackout curtain and Iman serving, Billie Eilish's Barbie-inspired look was absolutely stunning, not least thanks to a foundation that reviewers dub a "miracle worker" for those with fine lines.
BEAUTY & FASHION
swiowanewssource.com

Kardashian, Rihanna, J-Lo have a ball at the Met Gala

More looks from the star-stuffed red carpet of the Met Gala, with appearances from a disguised Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, plus Frank Ocean's green baby. (Sept., 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Billie Eilish and AOC made powerful fashion statements at yesterday's Met Gala

It seems like every year someone makes a splash at the Met Gala with their fashion choices. In 2018 it was Lena Waithe's "queer cape" that enthralled the press and public alike, with its simple but powerful message about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Emma Watson used that year's technology theme to send a more subtle but equally powerful message about the environment with a dress made entirely from sustainable products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Turn Heads At Met Gala

Music and fashion meet on the red carpet for the annual Met Gala, which marked the opening of the Met Costume Institute’s annual exhibition in New York City. Traditionally held on the first Monday of May, this year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year also marks a special theme that ties into the Met’s exhibit and this year was a two-parter: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy