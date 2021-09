Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's crash did not necessarily win Daniel Ricciardo today's Italian Grand Prix. In fact, Ricciardo was leading the race before Hamilton and Verstappen's crews made their mistakes in the pit lane and was in position to build a lead on them in that cycle of stops. But this is forever going to be the race where Daniel Ricciardo won for McLaren and the race where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other for the second time this season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO