CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Freshmen Runners Step Up at Maconaquah Invitational

By Admin
westfieldathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestfield girls cross country went to two invitationals Saturday. Several girls ran up in Marion, while the rest of the team represented the Shamrocks at the Maconaquah Invitational. This was the Shamrocks first time at this meet. The ladies enjoyed a fast, flat course and some friendly farm animals cheering them on along the way.

westfieldathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Durango Herald

Bayfield Invitational pushes runners’ limits

Rarely – if ever – out of earshot on Saturday morning, an ensemble of Marching Wolverines held select ground on the 2021 Bayfield Cross-Country Invitational’s Dove Ranch course, laid out behind Pine Valley Church. Positioned partway up the route’s opening incline – Walton’s Hill to BHS harriers – at a...
BAYFIELD, CO
westfieldathletics.com

Boys Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Maconaquah Invitational; JV wins

On Saturday, the Shamrocks, led by the top JV runners, finished as 2nd overall in the Varsity race at the Maconaquah Invitational. Freshman Drew Neely led the charge, finishing 12th overall with a massive new PR of 17:42 — this marks the first time Neely has broken 18:00, becoming the second freshman this season to do so. Sophomore Caub Douthit set the tone with an aggressive start, and ended up finishing 16th overall. Freshman Will Snedeker continued his drastic improvement, running a new PR of 17:55, and becoming the third freshman to break 18:00 this season. The varsity was rounded out by freshman Charlie Naas, senior Sam Schmidt (who ran another season best), freshman Landon Jones, and sophomore Ian Porter.
SPORTS
Homer News

Grace runners sweep Homer Invitational

The Grace Christian girls and boys cross-country teams swept the Homer Invitational on Friday at the Lookout Mountain Ski Trails just outside of Homer. On the boys side, the Grizzlies scored 26 points to top the 53 of Homer and 55 of Palmer. For the girls, Grace won with 27, while Homer had 46 and Palmer had 53.
HOMER, AK
dbrnews.com

Mendlik, Flores pace Monarch runners at A.L. Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were back in action on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Invitational. The competition took place at the Iowa Western Community College campus at Council Bluffs. The D-S boys ran sixth overall as a team with 118 points. Missouri Valley took place for the...
DENISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Shamrocks#Farm Animals#Western#The Northview Church
Fremont Tribune

Bergan boys runner-up at home meet

The Bergan boys cross country team finished runner-up at the 44th annual Bergan Invite Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest. Carter Demuth was the top Knight finisher, taking eighth in 21:07. The Fuchs brothers finished back-to-back to rounded out Bergan’s team score of 33 in 12th and 13th place. Brayden Fuchs...
scvnews.com

Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational

The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. The event was broken up with division one and two schools competing against one...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
blackfordathletics.com

Varsity Girls Finish 4th at Maconaquah Invite

As the competition continues to intensify , the Bruin Harriers’ run proved once again their hard work and determination with great race times and some personal best times at the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday. Leading the varsity boys team to the finish was Donavan Osborn (Jr) with a time of...
SPORTS
westfieldathletics.com

Freshman Football beats Noblesville 19 – 14

This weekend the Noblesville Millers Freshmen team traveled to Westfield for a Monday afternoon nail biter. The Freshmen Rocks offense would end the half with a 13 to 6 lead off of a receiving touchdown from offensive player of the game Kendall Garnett and a rushing touchdown by Lennox Williams. Offensively coming out into the second half the Millers would score putting your Rocks down 12 to 14. An explosive play by Kendall Garnet would give your Rocks a 19-14 lead putting them ahead of the Millers. Mr. Consistency for the Freshmen offense would be awarded to Isaac Cole for great snaps and a head-to-head performance all game. The big play of the game would be Garnett’s late 4th quarter touchdown giving the Rocks the lead.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
APG of Wisconsin

Middle school runners excel at Spooner Invite

The Hayward Middle School girls excelled at the Spooner Cross-Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 3, finishing second out of 11 teams. The girls team was led by seventh grader Harper Sheehan, who again crossed the line third in 12:11. Close behind were eighth grader Maria Halberg, who finished fifth in 12:15, and eighth grader Lola Olsen, who finished sixth in 12:18.
HAYWARD, WI
westfieldathletics.com

Girls Cross Country Backs 9th Place State Ranking with Win at Brownsburg Invitational

After finishing third in 2020, Westfield Girls Cross Country dominated the Brownsburg Invitational on Saturday with a big win over two HCC Conference teams Franklin Central and Brownsburg. Westfield had an incredibly tight 1-4 pack of Sydney Klinglesmith, Liz Smith, Hannah Pensyl and Robyn Schemel finishing 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th respectively. Samantha Taylor, Alyssa Schleper and Mary Kate Sloan rounded out the Shamrock’s top 7. It has been a very exciting start to the season for the Lady Shamrocks. With a new head coach and a new varsity lineup, no one knew what was in store for Westfield Girls Cross Country. However, after several strong performances Westfield girls have found themselves as a top ten team in early state rankings. Coach Bevins said, “We are thrilled to have some recognition for the hard work we are putting in, but our goal is to stay focused on each practice and show up on race day every week ready to compete to the best of our ability.”
SPORTS
southeastexpress.org

Collection: Runners compete at Harrison Panthers Invite

Mitchell High School's Madalyn Youngbird finished fifth at the Harrison Panther Invite girls cross-country race on Sept. 10 with a time of 23 minutes, 23.7 seconds and led all local runners in placement at the event. View the photos in the gallery to see local runners' efforts at the meet.
SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Plum runners start strong at Gateway Invitational

The Plum cross country teams are regular attendees of the season-opening Gateway Invitational at Boyce Park. The Mustangs, junior Connor Pivirotto said, fared well on the always-tough course Sept. 4 and felt it was a springboard for both teams to bigger things this fall. “I think overall, our teams had...
PLUM, PA
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Varsity Volleyball Runner-Up in the Miller Invitational

The Golden Bears went 2-0 in their opening pool at the Miller Invitational hosted by Noblesville defeating Wes-Del and Jay County. The Golden Bears took care of sectional foe Franklin Central in two sets 25-15 25-13 to advance to the Miller Invitational Championship match on Saturday. The Golden Bears dropped an electric championship match to Noblesville 25-21, 18-25, 12-15 and went 3-1 on the day. Shelbyville returns to action on Tuesday as they travel to Morristown for the rescheduled match and move to 8-6 on the year.
SPORTS
Spencer Evening World

Lady Patriot runners repeat as Clay City Invite champs

They came... they saw... they conquered, again. On Tuesday night, the Owen Valley girls' cross country team picked up their second Clay City Invitational team title in as many years, defeating Edgewood, 38-44. Sullivan was third with 69 points and Clay City fourth with 70. Several schools were in attendance that didn't have enough runners to form a complete team.
CLAY CITY, IN
sweethomenews.com

Cross country: Sieminski ninth among league runners at Stayton Invitational

The undermanned Husky cross-country team got a up-close-and-personal look at what the rest of the Oregon West Conference is looking like Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Stayton Invitational. The meet, held on the nature trails that border Stayton Middle School, drew all of the teams in the conference. "It was...
STAYTON, OR
ucfknights.com

UCF Posts Runner-Up Finish in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE – — The UCF cross country team continued its strong start to the season with a second-place team finish at the Mountain Dew Invitational on Saturday morning at the Mark Bostick Golf Course. "The women are really dialed in and raced very well today," UCF assistant coach Bryan Jackson...
GAINESVILLE, FL
theameryfreepress.com

Freshmen carry Amery girls runners to first place finish

It was a day for the freshmen runners of the Amery girls cross country team. Thursday at the Cameron Invitational, five freshmen finish in the top 10 to lead the Warriors to a first place team finish. Amery finished with 27 points, compared to Cameron’s 64. Chequamegon took third at...
AMERY, WI
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Bruin harriers finish 4th at Maconaquah

As the competition continues to intensify , the Bruin Harriers’ run proved once again their hard work and determination with great race times and some personal best times at the Maconaquah Invitational on Saturday. Leading the varsity boys team to the finish was Donavan Osborn (Jr) with a time of...
SPORTS
pointskyhawks.com

Zetterblom finishes first individually; Skyhawks runners-up at home invitational

LANETT, Ala. (Sept. 12, 2021) – The Point University women's golf team opened the 2021-22 season by hosting the annual Fall Skyhawk Invitational on Saturday and Sunday and finished in second, with freshman Fredricka Zetterblom finishing individually in first place. "I am thrilled with the way our girls performed this...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy