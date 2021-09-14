CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Woman Loses Money To Jury Duty Scam

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A 67-year-old Lincoln woman is out $1,800 after falling victim to the “jury duty” scam. Lincoln Police say the woman got a call Monday afternoon from someone claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she was told she had two warrants out for her arrest because she failed to show up for jury duty. The scammers told her she needed to get $1,800 worth of green dot cards from Hy-Vee and read them the card numbers, then mail them to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman complied.

