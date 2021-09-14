CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 FDA experts raise doubts about booster shots

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the FDA’s top experts are raising doubts about the imminent need for booster shots, warning they could lead to serious risks. Meantime, with the school year now in session across most of the country, childhood cases of COVID-19 have risen exponentially. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Sept. 14, 2021.

