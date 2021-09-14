CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Rocks Golf Wins HCC Tournament

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Rocks Golf team finished their regular season on Monday night by winning the HCC tournament with a great team score of 299. The HCC this year was suspended due to inclement weather and that led to the tournament having to be resumed two weeks later. The Lady Rocks had five of their six players earn All-Conference honors and the sixth coming up just two shots short. Leading the team was Sam Brown who birdied her 18th hole to shoot an even-par 71 and also earn medalist honors. Sophie McGinnis had a fantastic tournament shooting one over par 72 and finishing runner-up. Allie Hildebrand had a really consistent round shooting a 77 and earning All-Conference honors. Addi Kooi had a good round, finishing with a 79 and All-Conference honors. Brette Hanavan threw in two birdies in her back nine that helped her shoot an 85 and also grabbing All-Conference honors. Mallory Mortl rounded out the scoring with an 87.

