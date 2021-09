Nike has announced the launch of the 'ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2' in a 'Volt' colorway, giving the elite runners sneaker an electric update. This high-performance running shoe comes equipped with a breathable mesh body in a specialty 'Barely Volt' tint with matching laces. The shoe's toes don a fluorescent 'Hyper-Orange' while its side panels come in Nike's trademark 'Volt' hue with 'Hyper-Orange' accents. In addition, the shoe features an elongated Nike swoosh stretching from the interior heel to the outside sole. Smaller swoosh details are included on the heel, tongue, and outer sole.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO