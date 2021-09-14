Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra effort is being made to expand treatment for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his weekly update on Monday. There has been success with monoclonal antibody treatments to prevent severe cases, the governor said. So far, 139 Kentucky hospitals have received shipments of the treatment, and the state wants to make it easy for more people to access so their cases don’t get worse.www.fox19.com
